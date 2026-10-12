Skip to main content
SI

The 15 Best Goalkeepers in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

Strikers will have a hard time beating these 15 goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 27
Barnaby Lane|
Maignan is one of EA FC 27’s top goalies.
Maignan is one of EA FC 27’s top goalies. | Fabio Patamia/Getty Images

Goalkeepers don’t always get the same love as the players putting the ball in the net, but having a reliable No. 1 can be the difference between winning trophies and watching your defense fall apart.

EA FC 27 has plenty of world-class options between the sticks, with three World Cup winners among the highest-rated goalkeepers in the game. There is also a fascinating mix of experienced veterans, modern sweeper-keepers and younger stars who are already establishing themselves among the elite.

Here are the 15 best goalkeepers in EA FC 27, according to the official ratings.

Best Goalkeepers in EA FC 27

15. Yann Sommer (Club Brugge)

Yann Sommer
Yann Sommer’s aged like a fine wine in goal. | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Overall: 84

Sommer boasts a profile built around positioning and reactions rather than standout physical attributes.

His 85 Reflexes and 85 Positioning are his strongest numbers, while 83 Handling and 82 Kicking offer a reasonable supporting cast.

Diving, at 80, is his lowest listed attribute, putting him behind the higher-rated goalkeepers when it comes to reaching difficult attempts.

14. Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao)

Unai Simon of Athletic Club.
Unai Simon is a good shot-stopper. | Angel Perez Meca/Europa Press/Getty Images

Overall: 85

Simón’s 85 Reflexes and 84 Diving provide the foundations of his game, while Positioning is rated 82.

His 81 Handling is serviceable, but 76 Kicking is the number that stands out in the wrong way.

He can still offer reliable goalkeeping, though players who rely heavily on building from the back may prefer a different option.

13. Emiliano Martínez (Chelsea)

Emiliano Martínez of Chelsea.
Martinez is a fan favorite. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Overall: 85

Martínez brings a steady profile to the lower half of the rankings, with 85 Reflexes and 85 Positioning leading his numbers.

His 83 Diving is respectable, although 81 Handling leaves room for improvement compared with the stronger names on this list.

12. Mile Svilar (AS Roma)

Mile Svilar of AS Roma reacts during the Serie A match between AS Roma and FC Internazionale.
Svilar has great reflexes. | Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Overall: 85

Svilar’s strongest attribute is his 86 Reflexes, backed by 85 Positioning. His other numbers are more modest: 81 Handling, 79 Diving and 78 Kicking.

He does not stand out in as many categories as the goalkeepers above him, but his reflexes give him a clear strength to build around.

11. Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reacts during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Hull City and Everton.
Pickford’s distribution is elite. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Overall: 85

Pickford’s 89 Kicking is the standout number here, giving him one of the strongest distribution profiles among the goalkeepers ranked.

He also has 87 Reflexes and 84 Diving, so his value is not limited to launching the ball upfield.

His 80 Handling and 82 Positioning are less convincing, though, leaving him a more specialized choice than some of the balanced alternatives.

10. Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta/Bergamo)

Marco Carnesecchi during the Atalanta BC versus US Bologna FC.
Marco Carnesecchi has an overall rating of 86. | Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 86

Carnesecchi has a solid profile for an 86-rated goalkeeper, led by 87 Reflexes and 86 Positioning. His 85 Handling is another positive, giving him a dependable base when dealing with shots inside the box.

Diving is rated 84, while 76 Kicking is a weaker point. He is better suited to players looking for a capable shot-stopper than a goalkeeper who excels at distribution.

9. Diogo Costa (Porto)

FC Porto's Diogo Costa
Costa is an elite penalty saver. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Overall: 86

Costa’s standout feature is his 86 Kicking, which places him among the stronger distributors in this group.

He also records 85 Diving, while Handling, Reflexes and Positioning all sit at 84.

That consistency makes him a useful all-round choice, even if he lacks exceptional shot-stopping numbers.

8. Joan García (Barcelona)

Joan García of FC Barcelona
García is very well-rounded. | Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Overall: 86

García enters the list with 88 Reflexes, matching several more established names in that department.

His 85 Diving and 85 Handling give him a solid foundation, while 84 Positioning keeps his profile reasonably balanced.

7. Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Gregor Kobel of Borussia Dortmund
Kobel’s diving is elite. | Hesham Elsherif/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 87

Kobel matches the elite names on this list in two important areas: he has 88 Diving and 88 Reflexes.

Those ratings make him a strong candidate for players who prioritize reaction saves and reaching shots headed for the corners.

His 86 Positioning and 85 Handling are respectable, too. The compromise comes with his 64 Kicking.

6. Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker of Liverpool
Alisson has had a drop in rating this year. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Overall: 87

Alisson is a balanced option rather than a goalkeeper defined by one overwhelming statistic.

His 87 Handling leads his profile, with 86 Reflexes and 86 Positioning providing a reliable base. An 85 Diving rating keeps him competitive, although his 82 Kicking is less impressive.

For players who prefer consistency across several attributes, Alisson remains an attractive choice.

5. Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Mike Maignan of AC Milan in action during an AC Milan Training Session
Maignan has elite reflexes. | Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan/Getty Images

Overall: 87

Maignan’s 89 Reflexes make him one of the most reactive goalkeepers in the rankings. He is also dependable with the ball, earning 86 Handling and 84 Positioning.

His 83 Diving is a little lower than that of some of his rivals, but his reflexes remain a major selling point.

4. Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid)

Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match.
Oblak remains a beast. | CameraSport/Getty Images

Overall: 88

Oblak’s reputation has been built on consistency, and his ratings reflect that.

His 90 Handling is the best feature of his profile, making him a strong choice for players who want their goalkeeper to hold on to the ball rather than give opponents second chances. He also has 87 Reflexes and 86 Positioning.

His 79 Kicking, however, suggests that distribution is not the main reason to choose him.

3. David Raya (Arsenal)

David Raya
Raya is one of EA FC 27’s best. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Overall: 88

Raya offers something a little different from the more physically imposing options above him.

His 88 Kicking is an outstanding attribute, reflecting his value in a side that wants to progress the ball from defence, and his 88 Reflexes mean he is hardly lacking when called upon to make a save.

With 87 Diving and 86 Handling, he is well rounded, even if his numbers do not dominate quite as many categories as others.

2. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City
Donnarumma is an imposing figure. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Overall: 89

Few goalkeepers are as difficult to beat in one-on-one situations as Donnarumma.

His 90 Diving and 90 Reflexes give him the tools to make spectacular saves, and his 88 Positioning helps him cover the goal effectively.

Handling drops to 83, while his 72 Kicking is a notable weakness if you want your goalkeeper to play an active role in building from the back.

1. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
Courtois is the best in the business. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Overall: 90

Courtois tops the ranking with an overall rating of 90, combining 90 Reflexes, 90 Positioning and 89 Handling with 87 Diving.

His 78 Kicking is less impressive than his other goalkeeping attributes, but his ability to react quickly, cover the goal and control shots makes him the game’s outstanding option.

EA FC 27: Best Goalkeepers—Ranked

Rank

Player

Club

Rating

15.

Yann Sommer

Club Brugge

84

14.

Unai Simón

Athletic Bilbao

85

13.

Emiliano Martínez

Chelsea

85

12.

Mile Svilar

AS Roma

85

11.

Jordan Pickford

Everton

85

10.

Marco Carnesecchi

Atalanta/Bergamo

86

9.

Diogo Costa

Porto

86

8.

Joan García

Barcelona

86

7.

Gregor Kobel

Borussia Dortmund

87

6.

Alisson Becker

Liverpool

87

5.

Mike Maignan

AC Milan

87

4.

Jan Oblak

Atlético Madrid

88

3.

David Raya

Arsenal

88

2.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manchester City

89

1.

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid

90

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

Home/Soccer