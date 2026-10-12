The 15 Best Goalkeepers in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

Goalkeepers don’t always get the same love as the players putting the ball in the net, but having a reliable No. 1 can be the difference between winning trophies and watching your defense fall apart.

EA FC 27 has plenty of world-class options between the sticks, with three World Cup winners among the highest-rated goalkeepers in the game. There is also a fascinating mix of experienced veterans, modern sweeper-keepers and younger stars who are already establishing themselves among the elite.

Here are the 15 best goalkeepers in EA FC 27, according to the official ratings.

Best Goalkeepers in EA FC 27

15. Yann Sommer (Club Brugge)

Yann Sommer’s aged like a fine wine in goal. | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Sommer boasts a profile built around positioning and reactions rather than standout physical attributes.



His 85 Reflexes and 85 Positioning are his strongest numbers, while 83 Handling and 82 Kicking offer a reasonable supporting cast.



Diving, at 80, is his lowest listed attribute, putting him behind the higher-rated goalkeepers when it comes to reaching difficult attempts.

14. Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao)

Unai Simon is a good shot-stopper. | Angel Perez Meca/Europa Press/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Simón’s 85 Reflexes and 84 Diving provide the foundations of his game, while Positioning is rated 82.



His 81 Handling is serviceable, but 76 Kicking is the number that stands out in the wrong way.



He can still offer reliable goalkeeping, though players who rely heavily on building from the back may prefer a different option.

13. Emiliano Martínez (Chelsea)

Martinez is a fan favorite. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Martínez brings a steady profile to the lower half of the rankings, with 85 Reflexes and 85 Positioning leading his numbers.



His 83 Diving is respectable, although 81 Handling leaves room for improvement compared with the stronger names on this list.

12. Mile Svilar (AS Roma)

Svilar has great reflexes. | Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Svilar’s strongest attribute is his 86 Reflexes, backed by 85 Positioning. His other numbers are more modest: 81 Handling, 79 Diving and 78 Kicking.



He does not stand out in as many categories as the goalkeepers above him, but his reflexes give him a clear strength to build around.

11. Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Pickford’s distribution is elite. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Pickford’s 89 Kicking is the standout number here, giving him one of the strongest distribution profiles among the goalkeepers ranked.



He also has 87 Reflexes and 84 Diving, so his value is not limited to launching the ball upfield.



His 80 Handling and 82 Positioning are less convincing, though, leaving him a more specialized choice than some of the balanced alternatives.

10. Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta/Bergamo)

Marco Carnesecchi has an overall rating of 86. | Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 86



Carnesecchi has a solid profile for an 86-rated goalkeeper, led by 87 Reflexes and 86 Positioning. His 85 Handling is another positive, giving him a dependable base when dealing with shots inside the box.



Diving is rated 84, while 76 Kicking is a weaker point. He is better suited to players looking for a capable shot-stopper than a goalkeeper who excels at distribution.

9. Diogo Costa (Porto)

Costa is an elite penalty saver. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Overall: 86



Costa’s standout feature is his 86 Kicking, which places him among the stronger distributors in this group.



He also records 85 Diving, while Handling, Reflexes and Positioning all sit at 84.



That consistency makes him a useful all-round choice, even if he lacks exceptional shot-stopping numbers.

8. Joan García (Barcelona)

García is very well-rounded. | Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Overall: 86



García enters the list with 88 Reflexes, matching several more established names in that department.



His 85 Diving and 85 Handling give him a solid foundation, while 84 Positioning keeps his profile reasonably balanced.

7. Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Kobel’s diving is elite. | Hesham Elsherif/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 87



Kobel matches the elite names on this list in two important areas: he has 88 Diving and 88 Reflexes.



Those ratings make him a strong candidate for players who prioritize reaction saves and reaching shots headed for the corners.



His 86 Positioning and 85 Handling are respectable, too. The compromise comes with his 64 Kicking.

6. Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson has had a drop in rating this year. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Overall: 87



Alisson is a balanced option rather than a goalkeeper defined by one overwhelming statistic.



His 87 Handling leads his profile, with 86 Reflexes and 86 Positioning providing a reliable base. An 85 Diving rating keeps him competitive, although his 82 Kicking is less impressive.



For players who prefer consistency across several attributes, Alisson remains an attractive choice.

5. Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Maignan has elite reflexes. | Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan/Getty Images

Overall: 87



Maignan’s 89 Reflexes make him one of the most reactive goalkeepers in the rankings. He is also dependable with the ball, earning 86 Handling and 84 Positioning.



His 83 Diving is a little lower than that of some of his rivals, but his reflexes remain a major selling point.

4. Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid)

Oblak remains a beast. | CameraSport/Getty Images

Overall: 88



Oblak’s reputation has been built on consistency, and his ratings reflect that.



His 90 Handling is the best feature of his profile, making him a strong choice for players who want their goalkeeper to hold on to the ball rather than give opponents second chances. He also has 87 Reflexes and 86 Positioning.



His 79 Kicking, however, suggests that distribution is not the main reason to choose him.

3. David Raya (Arsenal)

Raya is one of EA FC 27’s best. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Overall: 88



Raya offers something a little different from the more physically imposing options above him.



His 88 Kicking is an outstanding attribute, reflecting his value in a side that wants to progress the ball from defence, and his 88 Reflexes mean he is hardly lacking when called upon to make a save.



With 87 Diving and 86 Handling, he is well rounded, even if his numbers do not dominate quite as many categories as others.

2. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City)

Donnarumma is an imposing figure. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Overall: 89



Few goalkeepers are as difficult to beat in one-on-one situations as Donnarumma.



His 90 Diving and 90 Reflexes give him the tools to make spectacular saves, and his 88 Positioning helps him cover the goal effectively.



Handling drops to 83, while his 72 Kicking is a notable weakness if you want your goalkeeper to play an active role in building from the back.

1. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Courtois is the best in the business. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Overall: 90



Courtois tops the ranking with an overall rating of 90, combining 90 Reflexes, 90 Positioning and 89 Handling with 87 Diving.



His 78 Kicking is less impressive than his other goalkeeping attributes, but his ability to react quickly, cover the goal and control shots makes him the game’s outstanding option.

EA FC 27: Best Goalkeepers—Ranked

Rank Player Club Rating 15. Yann Sommer Club Brugge 84 14. Unai Simón Athletic Bilbao 85 13. Emiliano Martínez Chelsea 85 12. Mile Svilar AS Roma 85 11. Jordan Pickford Everton 85 10. Marco Carnesecchi Atalanta/Bergamo

86 9. Diogo Costa Porto 86 8. Joan García Barcelona 86 7. Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund 87 6. Alisson Becker Liverpool 87 5. Mike Maignan AC Milan 87 4. Jan Oblak Atlético Madrid 88 3. David Raya Arsenal 88 2. Gianluigi Donnarumma Manchester City 89 1. Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 90