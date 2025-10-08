SI

Best MLS Players Under 22: Full List, Teams, Positions

Mexico and USMNT talents Obed Vargas and Alex Freeman headline the best players under 22.

Roberto Casillas

Alex Freeman is the highest ranked USMNT player on the list.
Alex Freeman is the highest ranked USMNT player on the list. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Major League Soccer revealed their annual 22 Under 22 list, shining a light on the best young gems in the league currently.

The list ranks the top 22 players aged 22 or younger across MLS. Only players that will be younger than 22 when the 2025 regular season ends were eligible for the recognition. The voting was made up of 64 ballots which included representation from 23 MLS team managers, soccer officers and directors as well as lead scouts, per MLS.

In total, 103 players received votes, but only 22 made the final cut. It’s yet more significant evidence that as the league continues to grow in notoriety and prestige, quality players have been the driving force.

Here’s the full MLS 22 Under 22 list.

FREE NEWSLETTER. US Newsletter. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC (US Only). dark

MLS 22 Under 22: Full List

Obed Vargas.
Seattle’s Obed Vargas topped the 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 List. / Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Rank

Player

Team

Position

Age

1.

Obed Vargas

Seattle Sounders

Midfielder

20

2.

Alex Freeman

Orlando City

Defender

21

3.

Idan Toklomati

Charlotte FC

Forward

21

4.

Owen Wolff

Austin FC

Midfielder

20

5.

David Martínez

LAFC

Forward

19

6.

Quinn Sullivan

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder

21

7.

Peyton Miller

New England Revolution

Defender

17

8.

Nathan Ordáz

LAFC

Forward

21

9.

Luca Bombino

San Diego FC

Defender

19

10.

Zavier Gozo

Real Salt Lake

Forward

18

11.

Christopher Brady

Chicago Fire

Goalkeeper

21

12.

Noah Allen 

Inter Miami

Defender

21

13.

Olwethu Makhanya

Philadelphia Union

Defender

21

14.

Kevin Kelsey

Portland Timbers

Forward

21

15.

Manu Duah

San Diego FC

Defender

20

16.

Julián Fernández

New York City FC

Forward

21

17.

Ilay Feingold

New England Revolution

Defender

21

18.

Frankie Westfield

Philadelphia Union

Defender

19

19.

Nicolas Romero

Minnesota United

Defender

21

20.

Darren Yapi

Colorado Rapids

Forward

20

21.

Brooklyn Raines

Houston Dynamo FC

Midfielder

20

22.

Taha Habroune

Columbus Crew

Midfielder

19

2025 MLS 22 Under 22: Positional Breakdown

  • Forwards: 7
  • Midfielders: 5
  • Defenders: 9
  • Goalkeepers: 1

Obed Vargas is already one of the best midfielders in all of MLS, with over 100 appearances for Seattle Sounders under his belt. He recently helped Seattle conquer the 2025 Leagues Cup and he became the first Mexico international in MLS history to top the 22 Under 22 list.

Alex Freeman was voted second on the list. A stellar season for Orlando City resulted in Mauricio Pochettino giving him a first ever call-up to the USMNT for the 2025 Gold Cup. He’ll now aim to make the 2026 World Cup roster.

The podium is completed by Charlotte FC’s Idan Toklomati, who has been magnificent for the Crowns since taking over the starting duties following Patrick Agyemang’s move to Derby County.

Austin FC midfielder Owen Wolff and LAFC forward David Martínez round out the top five.

Philadelphia Union is the most represented team on the list with three players. Quinn Sullivan, Olwethu Makhanya and Frankie Westfield all played a role in Philadelphia conquering their second ever Supporters’ Shield title.

The honor of being the youngest player on the list belongs to Peyton Miller. At only 17-years-old, Miller has locked up the starting left back role for New England Revolution. It’s his second appearance on the list, having taken the final spot in 2024.

MLS 22 Under 22: Last 10 Winners

Alphonso Davies
Alphonso Davies earned the top spot on the 2018 MLS 22 Under 22 list before joining Bayern Munich. / Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Year

Player

MLS Club

Current Club

2025

Obed Vargas

Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders

2024

Diego Gómez

Inter Miami

Brighton & Hove Albion

2023

Alan Velasco

FC Dallas

Boca Juniors

2022

Jesús Ferreira

FC Dallas

Seattle Sounders

2021

Ricardo Pepi

FC Dallas

PSV Eindhoven

2020

Brenden Aaronson

Philadelphia Union

Leeds United

2019

Diego Rossi

LAFC

Columbus Crew

2018

Alphonso Davies

Vancouver Whitecaps

Bayern Munich

2017

Miguel Almirón

Atlanta United

Atlanta United

2016

Cyle Larin

Orlando City

Feyenoord

Of the previous nine winners, seven of them migrated to European soccer soon after receiving the recognition. Vargas might be bound for Europe sooner rather than later.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

Home/Soccer