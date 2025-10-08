Best MLS Players Under 22: Full List, Teams, Positions
Major League Soccer revealed their annual 22 Under 22 list, shining a light on the best young gems in the league currently.
The list ranks the top 22 players aged 22 or younger across MLS. Only players that will be younger than 22 when the 2025 regular season ends were eligible for the recognition. The voting was made up of 64 ballots which included representation from 23 MLS team managers, soccer officers and directors as well as lead scouts, per MLS.
In total, 103 players received votes, but only 22 made the final cut. It’s yet more significant evidence that as the league continues to grow in notoriety and prestige, quality players have been the driving force.
Here’s the full MLS 22 Under 22 list.
MLS 22 Under 22: Full List
Rank
Player
Team
Position
Age
1.
Obed Vargas
Seattle Sounders
Midfielder
20
2.
Alex Freeman
Orlando City
Defender
21
3.
Idan Toklomati
Charlotte FC
Forward
21
4.
Owen Wolff
Austin FC
Midfielder
20
5.
David Martínez
LAFC
Forward
19
6.
Quinn Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
Midfielder
21
7.
Peyton Miller
New England Revolution
Defender
17
8.
Nathan Ordáz
LAFC
Forward
21
9.
Luca Bombino
San Diego FC
Defender
19
10.
Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake
Forward
18
11.
Christopher Brady
Chicago Fire
Goalkeeper
21
12.
Noah Allen
Inter Miami
Defender
21
13.
Olwethu Makhanya
Philadelphia Union
Defender
21
14.
Kevin Kelsey
Portland Timbers
Forward
21
15.
Manu Duah
San Diego FC
Defender
20
16.
Julián Fernández
New York City FC
Forward
21
17.
Ilay Feingold
New England Revolution
Defender
21
18.
Frankie Westfield
Philadelphia Union
Defender
19
19.
Nicolas Romero
Minnesota United
Defender
21
20.
Darren Yapi
Colorado Rapids
Forward
20
21.
Brooklyn Raines
Houston Dynamo FC
Midfielder
20
22.
Taha Habroune
Columbus Crew
Midfielder
19
2025 MLS 22 Under 22: Positional Breakdown
- Forwards: 7
- Midfielders: 5
- Defenders: 9
- Goalkeepers: 1
Obed Vargas is already one of the best midfielders in all of MLS, with over 100 appearances for Seattle Sounders under his belt. He recently helped Seattle conquer the 2025 Leagues Cup and he became the first Mexico international in MLS history to top the 22 Under 22 list.
Alex Freeman was voted second on the list. A stellar season for Orlando City resulted in Mauricio Pochettino giving him a first ever call-up to the USMNT for the 2025 Gold Cup. He’ll now aim to make the 2026 World Cup roster.
The podium is completed by Charlotte FC’s Idan Toklomati, who has been magnificent for the Crowns since taking over the starting duties following Patrick Agyemang’s move to Derby County.
Austin FC midfielder Owen Wolff and LAFC forward David Martínez round out the top five.
Philadelphia Union is the most represented team on the list with three players. Quinn Sullivan, Olwethu Makhanya and Frankie Westfield all played a role in Philadelphia conquering their second ever Supporters’ Shield title.
The honor of being the youngest player on the list belongs to Peyton Miller. At only 17-years-old, Miller has locked up the starting left back role for New England Revolution. It’s his second appearance on the list, having taken the final spot in 2024.
MLS 22 Under 22: Last 10 Winners
Year
Player
MLS Club
Current Club
2025
Obed Vargas
Seattle Sounders
Seattle Sounders
2024
Diego Gómez
Inter Miami
Brighton & Hove Albion
2023
Alan Velasco
FC Dallas
Boca Juniors
2022
Jesús Ferreira
FC Dallas
Seattle Sounders
2021
Ricardo Pepi
FC Dallas
PSV Eindhoven
2020
Brenden Aaronson
Philadelphia Union
Leeds United
2019
Diego Rossi
LAFC
Columbus Crew
2018
Alphonso Davies
Vancouver Whitecaps
Bayern Munich
2017
Miguel Almirón
Atlanta United
Atlanta United
2016
Cyle Larin
Orlando City
Feyenoord
Of the previous nine winners, seven of them migrated to European soccer soon after receiving the recognition. Vargas might be bound for Europe sooner rather than later.