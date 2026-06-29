The Best Performance of the 2026 World Cup Group Stage

In the words of announcer Peter Drury, Lionel Messi had "conquered his final peak" in Qatar. It was almost too perfect for the all-time great to bid farewell, having thrust his legacy into a realm comparable with any sporting hero.

Nothing will ever top Diego Maradona in ’86, but Messi ran his ’pibe’ predecessor close in the Gulf. Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina functioned for the sole purpose of lifting its talisman to his crowning glory, with Messi notching 10 goal contributions, including two in the staggeringly cinematic finale, on his way to the Golden Ball.

There was no more for La Albiceleste’s magic man to prove, yet the next World Cup cycle progressed in the absence of retirement talk. Argentina, embracing ’la nuestra’ ideals, learned to operate without Messi, and arguably its best performance of the glittering Scaloni era—a 4–1 win over Brazil in 2025—arrived without its masterful No. 10.

He ruled out competing at the 2026 World Cup in 2023, but had a change of heart as the tournament drew closer. In October 2025, Messi confirmed his intention to return to soccer’s grandest stage, leading the holders, and although there was a tedious to-and-fro in the lead-up to Scaloni’s roster announcement, there were few doubts that the 39-year-old would suit up in North America once he’d shaken off a minor hamstring issue.

Lionel Messi Notches First World Cup Hat-Trick in 3-0 Win vs. Algeria

Messi completed his hat-trick with a vintage finish. | Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Messi’s departure from the European limelight means many soccer lovers from that region don’t see as much of him as they used to. While, critics of MLS and those rightly pointing out his considerable age, were unsure what level of performance we could realistically expect.

This doubt contributed to only modest Argentina hype from some. Many pundits pivoted to France and Spain as their projected winners, with history and a surely-too-old protagonist working against the holders.

But in one fell swoop, Messi ridiculed those who dared to wonder whether his greatness had been sapped.

It was 20 years to the day when a mop-headed teenager became Argentina’s youngest World Cup scorer. A career that felt satisfyingly complete in Qatar had now come full circle. In Kansas City, Messi, at the 27th attempt, notched his maiden World Cup hat-trick. His third goal, a Messi strike we’ve seen a million times, drew him level with Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s most prolific goalscorer on 16.

Lionel Messi’s Statistical Performance vs. Algeria

Stats Breakdown Minutes Played 80 Goals 3 Assists 0 xG 1.05 Shots 6 Shots on Target 4 Touches in Opposition Box 4 Chances Created 2 Defensive Contributions 3

Sure, he was aided by a wretched Luca Zidane performance between the posts, but that doesn’t detract from Messi’s immense feat. Now in his glorious twilight, he lacks the burst of his apex yet can still outwit and outmaneuver via dazzling footwork and the sharpness of his mind.

The 39-year-old buzzed around Arrowhead Stadium as if he was Patrick Mahomes trying to escape the pocket, and his zealousness without the ball almost got him into severe trouble. Fortunately, the video assistant referee (VAR) took a generous stance over his clumsy challenge on Aïssa Mandi that plenty have seen red for.

That incident certainly wasn’t one of the "Messi things" Algeria’s Ibrahim Maza waxed lyrical about post-match.

The oldest hat-trick scorer in World Cup history.



Lionel Andres Messi will not be stopped. pic.twitter.com/JcOoN7Unxq — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) June 17, 2026

A wry smile eked out, as Maza spoke: “I don’t think I need to explain to you [what that means]. You just have to watch the game, and then you’ll know what I mean by Messi things. He can decide the game on his own, as we saw today.”

It was a record-breaking occasion and a legacy enhancer for Messi, who’s since usurped Klose’s World Cup haul of 16 and become the first player in the tournament’s storied history to score in seven consecutive games, doing so via a cute free-kick in a 3–1 win over Jordan. His tally was at 19 World Cup goals at the end of the group stage.

As the accolades rack up and his great contemporary rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, refuses to hang his cleats up, Messi remains as imperious as ever. His Matchday 1 magic raised the question whether his genius will ever cease, and a kind path to MetLife Stadium has opened the door for the first World Cup retention since 1962.

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