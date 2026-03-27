The 10 Best Premier League Stadiums—Ranked

The Premier League isn’t just home to some of the world’s best soccer teams—it can also lay claim to some of the most iconic and unique stadiums in the game.

From cutting-edge, state-of-the-art grounds that make watching a match feel more like a trip to the cinema, to classic, old-school arenas that capture the spirit and history of the beautiful game, England’s top division offers a stadium for every taste.

Here, Sports Illustrated has ranked the best stadiums the Premier League has to offer.

10. Elland Road (Leeds United)

Few relish visiting Elland Road. | Getty/Serena Taylor

Capacity: 37,890



Few teams relish a trip to Elland Road.



Its traditional, non-bowl design, with stands tight to the pitch, creates an intense, in-your-face atmosphere. Add in the ground’s rich history—Leeds United have played there since the club’s formation in 1919—and a fiercely passionate fanbase, and it becomes one of the most intimidating venues in the game.



The concourses may feel a little outdated, but that only adds to the charm. It’s a stadium that wears its history proudly—and visiting teams feel every bit of it.

9. Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

Stamford Bridge is an intimate ground. | Getty/Historic England Archive

Capacity: 41,631



For a club of Chelsea’s stature—two-time European champions and five-time Premier League winners—Stamford Bridge is relatively modest in size. But what it lacks in scale, it more than makes up for in intensity.



When the stadium is rocking (and admittedly, it’s not always), it becomes a cauldron of noise. The steep stands and tight, enclosed design trap the sound, creating a charged, almost claustrophobic atmosphere that can feel like a true fortress. Add in the rhythmic clatter of fans banging metal in the stands after a goal, and it gives the place a raw, unmistakable edge that few grounds can replicate.

8. Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

The Stadium of Light is immense. | Getty/Historic England Archive

Capacity: 48,707



The Stadium of Light is simply too good a venue to have spent years outside the top flight—but now that Sunderland are back in the Premier League, it feels like it’s finally where it belongs.



Relatively modern, having been Sunderland’s home since 1997, the ground strikes a rare balance between spaciousness and intimacy. The concourses are wide and comfortable, the seating is tidy with excellent sightlines and no obstructions and the overall layout makes for a smooth, enjoyable matchday experience.



Add in a lively fan zone and the potential for future expansion, and it’s a stadium built not just for the present—but for the long term.

7. Craven Cottage (Fulham)

Craven Cottage is a unique ground. | Getty/Tiego Grenho/MI News

Capacity: 29,589



Though relatively small compared to many others on this list, Craven Cottage is one of the most unique and charming stadiums in the game—and boasts arguably the best location in the league, perched right on the banks of the Thames, surrounded by pubs and bars.



Famous for its iconic 1905 red-brick pavilion, the ground blends old-world character with modern upgrades, including a state-of-the-art new stand. It’s a rare example of tradition and luxury coexisting seamlessly—giving it a feel that few stadiums can match.

6. Villa Park (Aston Villa)

Villa Park may look a bit bland, but it isn't. | Getty/Julian Finney

Capacity: 42,918



Aston Villa’s Villa Park holds just over 42,000 people, but thanks to its structure—and especially the famous Holt End, with its depth and proximity to the pitch—it often feels much bigger.



The steep stands and tight sightlines create a wall of noise, giving the stadium a constant sense of intensity. Add in strong views, fair pricing and a proper old-school soccer feel, and it’s easy to see why Villa Park remains one of the best matchday experiences in England.

5. Old Trafford (Manchester United)

The area around Old Trafford is also set for regeneration. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Capacity: 74,879



Old Trafford is, in many ways, a stadium in decline. The roof leaks, parts of the structure are showing their age and its layout can feel like a cramped, confusing maze of corridors.



So why does it still rank so highly? Because Manchester United’s iconic home—despite its flaws—has something intangible. It’s steeped in history, a place that carries decades of triumph, drama and unforgettable moments within its walls.



The fanbase, of course, plays a huge role, but there’s a deeper aura to Old Trafford that’s hard to replicate. And when it is eventually replaced, even if supporters welcome a modern upgrade, recreating that same sense of history and atmosphere will be no easy task.

4. Hill Dickinson Stadium (Everton)

The Hill Dickinson Stadium is gorgeous. | Getty/Simon Stacpoole

Capacity: 52,769



Everton fans bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park at the end of the 2024–25 season, closing the chapter on 131 years at one of England’s most iconic grounds. But while that goodbye was difficult, their new home more than rises to the occasion as a worthy successor.



Beautifully located on the waterfront at Bramley-Moore Dock, the stadium delivers everything you’d expect from a modern venue—and then some.



There’s a wide range of social spaces, from traditional pubs and bars to high-street-style restaurants and premium dining experiences, along with self-service “eBars” and top-tier seating. Some areas even feature cinema-style chairs and private screens for instant replays.

3. St. James’ Park (Newcastle United)

St. James' Park is always bouncing. | IMAGO/Sportimage

Capacity: 52,258



Not so much for away fans—who are perched high up in the gods—but if you can get a ticket in the home end, St. James’ Park offers one of the best matchday experiences in the Premier League.



A towering cathedral of a stadium, it dominates the city skyline, while its steep stands create an intense, close-to-the-action feel despite its size. The result is a unique sense of drama that makes it one of the most special grounds in England.

2. Anfield (Liverpool)

Anfield is an iconic ground. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Capacity: 61,276



Thanks to recent redevelopment, Anfield has been brought firmly into the 21st century—transforming what was already an iconic ground into a home truly worthy of giants. The new stands blend seamlessly with the original structure, preserving that classic, old-school aesthetic while modernizing the experience.



When it comes to individual stands, few in world soccer can match the Kop. The sight—and sound—of Liverpool fans belting out You’ll Never Walk Alone, scarves held high, is enough to give anyone goosebumps, regardless of who they support.

1. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham)

Tottenham's new stadium is the best in the Premier League. | Getty

Capacity: 74,879



Tottenham Hotspur may be a club in crisis at times, but their stadium is anything but.



The newly built ground is a state-of-the-art facility, boasting exceptional sightlines—almost every seat offers a superb view of the pitch—along with outstanding comfort. Off the field, it’s just as impressive, featuring modern amenities such as its own in-house brewery, spacious concourses, a wide range of bars and restaurants, and even bottom-up pouring pints.



The only real drawback is access, as getting in and out can be a challenge. But when it comes to the stadium experience itself, few—if any—in England can match it.

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