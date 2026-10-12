The Best Young Attacking Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode—Ranked
A quality attacking midfielder can transform your team in EA FC 27 Career Mode, providing the creativity and attacking threat needed to unlock even the toughest defenses.
Whether you’re searching for a traditional No. 10, a versatile attacker who can operate in multiple positions or a promising youngster to develop into a star, there are plenty of exciting options to choose from.
The best young attacking midfielders can become the creative heartbeat of your team for seasons to come, and you don’t need to spend a fortune to find one.
For this list, we’ve selected players aged 23 or under with high potential and an in-game value below $40 million. Established stars such as Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz miss out, giving the next generation of talent a chance to shine.
Honorable Mentions
Several other young attacking midfielders are worth considering if the 10 names below aren’t available.
Julio César Enciso (Strasbourg), Samuele Inácio (Borussia Dortmund) and Wael Mohya (Borussia Mönchengladbach) are promising options, while Claudio Echeverri (Benfica), Can Uzun (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Kendry Páez (Chelsea) are also worth scouting.
Matías Soulé (Roma) and Gabriel Mec (Porto) round out the honorable mentions.
Best Young Attacking Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode
10. Francisco Conceição (Juventus)
Rating: 80
Potential: 86
Conceição is the most established player on this list, making him an appealing option for managers who want a young attacker capable of contributing immediately.
His agility, dribbling and acceleration make him dangerous in tight spaces, while his passing helps him create opportunities for teammates. He can also play on the right wing or up front, adding useful flexibility to the squad.
9. Paul Wanner (PSV Eindhoven)
Rating: 76
Potential: 86
Wanner is a versatile prospect who can cover several midfield and attacking roles. His ability to operate centrally or move into wider positions gives managers plenty of tactical options, particularly when injuries or fixture congestion become an issue.
His current rating leaves room for improvement, making him an appealing long-term investment.
8. Gustavo Sá (Olympiacos)
Rating: 76
Potential: 86
Sá offers a different profile from the smaller, more agile playmakers on this list. His physical presence makes him useful in midfield battles, while his technical quality and vision allow him to contribute in possession.
He can also play deeper in midfield, giving him value beyond the attacking role.
7. Brajan Gruda (RB Leipzig)
Rating: 77
Potential: 86
Gruda is a flexible attacking option who can feature as an attacking midfielder, right winger or central midfielder.
His versatility makes him particularly useful for managers who like to change formations during a match.
At 77 overall, he is already capable of contributing, but further development could help him become a more consistent threat in the final third.
6. Francis Onyeka (SV Elversberg)
Rating: 70
Potential: 87
Onyeka is a more affordable project for managers who enjoy developing young players.
His starting rating means he will need time and regular opportunities before he is ready for a top-level side, but his potential makes him an intriguing prospect.
At just $4.7 million, he offers a relatively inexpensive way to invest in your squad’s future.
5. Justin Lerma (Borussia Dortmund)
Rating: 66
Potential: 87
Lerma is a long-term investment rather than an immediate solution.
His 66 overall rating means he will need patience, training and playing time to fulfill his potential.
For managers building a squad around youth, however, his projected growth makes him worth considering given his modest price.
4. Abdellah Ouazane (Ajax)
Rating: 66
Potential: 87
Ouazane is another budget-friendly signing with plenty of room to grow.
The Ajax prospect offers an opportunity to develop a young midfielder over several seasons without committing a significant portion of your transfer budget. He is unlikely to transform your team immediately, but his potential makes him an interesting option for a long-term rebuild.
3. Gilberto Mora (Tijuana)
Rating: 74
Potential: 87
Mora is one of the most attractive options for managers looking for a young attacking midfielder who can develop without requiring a huge transfer fee.
His 74 overall rating gives him a more competitive starting point than several of the rawer prospects on this list.
With 87 potential and a price of approximately $10.8 million, he offers a strong balance between immediate usefulness and future upside.
2. Konstantinos Karetsas (Borussia Dortmund)
Rating: 76
Potential: 88
Karetsas has the potential to become a key creative player for a team built around young talent.
Although he can fill several midfield and wide roles, attacking midfield is his natural position. His 76 overall rating means he already has a useful foundation, while his 88 potential makes him one of the most exciting prospects in this ranking.
1. Rodrigo Mora (AS Roma)
Rating: 77
Potential: 88
Rodrigo Mora tops the list thanks to his combination of current ability, versatility and development potential.
The Portuguese prospect can feature in attacking midfield and several other midfield or attacking roles, allowing managers to fit him into different systems. His 77 overall rating gives him a useful head start over more raw prospects, while his 88 potential leaves plenty of room to develop into a key player.
At approximately $26.2 million, he is not the cheapest signing here, but he could be a worthwhile investment for a club looking to build around young talent.
EA FC 27 Career Mode: Best Young Attacking Midfielders—Ranked
Rank
Name
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Value
10.
Francisco Conceição
Juventus
23
80
86
$38.2m
9.
Paul Wanner
PSV Eindhoven
20
76
86
$18.8m
8,.
Gustavo Sá
Olympiacos
21
76
86
$19.4m
7.
Brajan Gruda
RB Leipzig
22
77
86
$26.8m
6.
Francis Onyeka
SV Elversberg
19
70
87
$4.7m
5.
Justin Lerma
Borussia Dortmund
18
66
87
$3.1m
4.
Abdellah Ouazane
Ajax
17
66
87
$3.1m
3.
Gilberto Mora
Tijuana
17
74
87
$10.8m
2.
Konstantinos Karetsas
Borussia Dortmund
18
76
88
$20.0m
1.
Rodrigo Mora
AS Roma
19
77
88
$26.2m
Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.