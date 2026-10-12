The Best Young Attacking Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode—Ranked

A quality attacking midfielder can transform your team in EA FC 27 Career Mode, providing the creativity and attacking threat needed to unlock even the toughest defenses.

Whether you’re searching for a traditional No. 10, a versatile attacker who can operate in multiple positions or a promising youngster to develop into a star, there are plenty of exciting options to choose from.

The best young attacking midfielders can become the creative heartbeat of your team for seasons to come, and you don’t need to spend a fortune to find one.

For this list, we’ve selected players aged 23 or under with high potential and an in-game value below $40 million. Established stars such as Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz miss out, giving the next generation of talent a chance to shine.

Honorable Mentions

Claudio Echeverri has plenty of promise. | Luis Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Several other young attacking midfielders are worth considering if the 10 names below aren’t available.

Julio César Enciso (Strasbourg), Samuele Inácio (Borussia Dortmund) and Wael Mohya (Borussia Mönchengladbach) are promising options, while Claudio Echeverri (Benfica), Can Uzun (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Kendry Páez (Chelsea) are also worth scouting.

Matías Soulé (Roma) and Gabriel Mec (Porto) round out the honorable mentions.

Best Young Attacking Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

10. Francisco Conceição (Juventus)

Francisco Conceicao is a ready-made option. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Rating: 80

Potential: 86



Conceição is the most established player on this list, making him an appealing option for managers who want a young attacker capable of contributing immediately.



His agility, dribbling and acceleration make him dangerous in tight spaces, while his passing helps him create opportunities for teammates. He can also play on the right wing or up front, adding useful flexibility to the squad.

9. Paul Wanner (PSV Eindhoven)

Paul Wanner has bags of potential. | Wart Brinkerhof/Getty Images

Rating: 76

Potential: 86



Wanner is a versatile prospect who can cover several midfield and attacking roles. His ability to operate centrally or move into wider positions gives managers plenty of tactical options, particularly when injuries or fixture congestion become an issue.



His current rating leaves room for improvement, making him an appealing long-term investment.

8. Gustavo Sá (Olympiacos)

Gustavo Sá is a beast. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Rating: 76

Potential: 86



Sá offers a different profile from the smaller, more agile playmakers on this list. His physical presence makes him useful in midfield battles, while his technical quality and vision allow him to contribute in possession.



He can also play deeper in midfield, giving him value beyond the attacking role.

7. Brajan Gruda (RB Leipzig)

Brajan Gruda is very versatile. | ANP/Getty Images

Rating: 77

Potential: 86



Gruda is a flexible attacking option who can feature as an attacking midfielder, right winger or central midfielder.



His versatility makes him particularly useful for managers who like to change formations during a match.



At 77 overall, he is already capable of contributing, but further development could help him become a more consistent threat in the final third.

6. Francis Onyeka (SV Elversberg)

Francis Onyeka is a long-term project. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Rating: 70

Potential: 87



Onyeka is a more affordable project for managers who enjoy developing young players.



His starting rating means he will need time and regular opportunities before he is ready for a top-level side, but his potential makes him an intriguing prospect.



At just $4.7 million, he offers a relatively inexpensive way to invest in your squad’s future.

5. Justin Lerma (Borussia Dortmund)

Justin Lerma is a bargain buy. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Rating: 66

Potential: 87



Lerma is a long-term investment rather than an immediate solution.



His 66 overall rating means he will need patience, training and playing time to fulfill his potential.



For managers building a squad around youth, however, his projected growth makes him worth considering given his modest price.

4. Abdellah Ouazane (Ajax)

Abdellah Ouazane is a star in the making. | Kevin Senders/Getty Images

Rating: 66

Potential: 87



Ouazane is another budget-friendly signing with plenty of room to grow.



The Ajax prospect offers an opportunity to develop a young midfielder over several seasons without committing a significant portion of your transfer budget. He is unlikely to transform your team immediately, but his potential makes him an interesting option for a long-term rebuild.

3. Gilberto Mora (Tijuana)

Gilberto Mora is already a Mexico international. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Rating: 74

Potential: 87



Mora is one of the most attractive options for managers looking for a young attacking midfielder who can develop without requiring a huge transfer fee.



His 74 overall rating gives him a more competitive starting point than several of the rawer prospects on this list.



With 87 potential and a price of approximately $10.8 million, he offers a strong balance between immediate usefulness and future upside.

2. Konstantinos Karetsas (Borussia Dortmund)

Konstantinos Karetsas can grow to 88 OVR. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Rating: 76

Potential: 88



Karetsas has the potential to become a key creative player for a team built around young talent.



Although he can fill several midfield and wide roles, attacking midfield is his natural position. His 76 overall rating means he already has a useful foundation, while his 88 potential makes him one of the most exciting prospects in this ranking.

1. Rodrigo Mora (AS Roma)

Rodrigo Mora is the best young attacking midfielder EA FC 27 has to offer. | Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket/Getty Images

Rating: 77

Potential: 88



Rodrigo Mora tops the list thanks to his combination of current ability, versatility and development potential.



The Portuguese prospect can feature in attacking midfield and several other midfield or attacking roles, allowing managers to fit him into different systems. His 77 overall rating gives him a useful head start over more raw prospects, while his 88 potential leaves plenty of room to develop into a key player.



At approximately $26.2 million, he is not the cheapest signing here, but he could be a worthwhile investment for a club looking to build around young talent.

EA FC 27 Career Mode: Best Young Attacking Midfielders—Ranked

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Francisco Conceição Juventus 23 80 86 $38.2m 9. Paul Wanner PSV Eindhoven 20 76 86 $18.8m 8,. Gustavo Sá Olympiacos 21 76 86 $19.4m 7. Brajan Gruda RB Leipzig 22 77 86 $26.8m 6. Francis Onyeka SV Elversberg 19 70 87 $4.7m 5. Justin Lerma Borussia Dortmund 18 66 87 $3.1m 4. Abdellah Ouazane Ajax 17 66 87 $3.1m 3. Gilberto Mora Tijuana 17 74 87 $10.8m 2. Konstantinos Karetsas Borussia Dortmund 18 76 88 $20.0m 1. Rodrigo Mora AS Roma 19 77 88 $26.2m