Blackburn Rovers vs. Wrexham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham hope to build on their solid foundations when they travel to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend.

Phil Parkinson’s side returned to winning ways with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Preston North End last time out, but they face a tougher test against a Blackburn Rovers side sitting above them in the league table. Blackburn are 10th, one point ahead of Wrexham, after surrendering a two-goal lead in last weekend’s draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The Red Dragons could receive a boost with the return of a key player this weekend, as defensive midfielder Ben Sheaf is in contention to be included in the matchday squad. Wrexham were without seven injured players for the win over Preston and will hope their injury situation improves in the coming weeks as they look to climb the table.

Blackburn vs. Wrexham Prediction

Sharing the Spoils

Wrexham had four different scorers in their win over Preston North End. | PA Images via Getty Images

Wrexham and Blackburn appear evenly matched ahead of this weekend’s trip to Ewood Park. Although four places separate the two sides, there is only one point between them, with the Championship table tightly congested at this early stage of the season.

Both teams are just one win away from potentially moving into a playoff position. Conversely, a defeat could leave either side hovering just above the relegation places. One victory could therefore change the mood at either club and significantly alter the perception of their respective starts to the season.

The Drawing Board: Wrexham drew 14 matches when they finished seventh in the Championship last season and would have reached the playoffs had they turned just one of those draws into a win. They have already drawn five of their first 11 matches this season, joint-most in the division.

Wrexham drew 14 matches when they finished seventh in the Championship last season and would have reached the playoffs had they turned just one of those draws into a win. They have already drawn five of their first 11 matches this season, joint-most in the division. Matty James MVP: He doesn't always get the limelight, but Matty James might just be Wrexham’s most important player right now. The Red Dragons have not lost any of the five league matches he has started this season, recording a 40% win rate when he starts compared with 16.66% when he doesn't.

He doesn't always get the limelight, but Matty James might just be Wrexham’s most important player right now. The Red Dragons have not lost any of the five league matches he has started this season, recording a 40% win rate when he starts compared with 16.66% when he doesn't. Like Father, Like Son: Andri Guðjohnsen has a lot to live up to given his father Eiður’s achievements, including winning league titles with Chelsea and Barcelona. The younger Guðjohnsen scored both goals in the recent 3-2 defeat to West Brom and is the Championship’s third-leading scorer this season with six goals, behind only Will Lankshear and Cyle Larin.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-2 Wrexham

Blackburn Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Blackburn could revert to a back three against Wrexham. | FotMob

Tony Mowbray could switch to a back three and mirror the formation favored by Wrexham for this weekend’s clash. That could see Hayden Carter return to the starting lineup alongside Tom Atcheson and Sean McLoughlin, with Ryan Alebiosu and Harry Pickering operating as wingbacks.

Samy Morsy and Kristi Montgomery are almost certain to start in central midfield again. Todd Cantwell could be joined by Oladapo Afolayan in the attacking support roles, with Guðjohnsen likely to lead the line once again.

Blackburn predicted starting lineup (3-4-2-1): Toth; Atcheson, Carter, McLoughlin; Alebiosu, Morsy, Montgomery, Pickering; Cantwell, Afolayan; Guðjohnsen.

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Blackburn

Wrexham could make a couple of changes to their starting lineup. | FotMob

Parkinson started with two strikers in the home win over Preston but could revert to a more conservative approach away from home. Joe Worrall should continue at the heart of the defense, with Dom Hyam and Callum Doyle on either side of him.

There could be a change at right wingback, with Issa Kaboré offering fresh legs in place of Danny Imray. Ollie Rathbone or Lewis O’Brien could also replace Sam Smith in an attacking midfield role. Sheaf could return to the squad but might not be risked from the start.

Wrexham predicted starting lineup (3-4-2-1): Patterson; Hyam, Worrall, Doyle; Kaboré, James, Whiteman, Ekomié; Rathbone, O’Hare; Moore.

What Time Does Blackburn vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location : Blackburn, England

: Blackburn, England Stadium : Ewood Park

: Ewood Park Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Kickoff time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST

How to Watch Blackburn vs. Wrexham on TV and Live Stream

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