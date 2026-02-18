Bodo/Glimt vs. Inter Milan: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The in-form Inter Milan are aiming to avoid an upset in the Arctic Circle on Wednesday night, as a buoyant Bodø/Glimt welcome the Italian giants to Norway.

Bodø’s modern rise means this is their first meeting with the Nerazzurri, and very few would’ve expected Kjetil Knutsen’s side to give themselves the chance of setting up this fixture with three league phase games remaining.

However, a remarkable conclusion to the first phase of the Champions League saw Bodø secure a playoff spot and leave their supporters with memories that will be passed down through generations. The Norwegians claimed back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Atlético Madrid to prolong their maiden voyage in the seas of Europe’s elite.

Inter, for periods, have been regarded among the continent’s major players. The three-time winners of this competition are two-time beaten finalists this decade, and their current run of form suggests they’re primed for another deep continental run.

Cristian Chivu’s side have won six on the bounce in all competitions, and they travel to the piercing Aspmyra off the back of a dramatic 3–2 victory over Juventus at the weekend to tighten their grip on the Serie A title race.

What Time Does Bodø/Glimt vs. Inter Kick Off?

Location : Bodø, Norway

: Bodø, Norway Stadium : Aspmyra Stadion

: Aspmyra Stadion Date : Wednesday, Feb. 18

: Wednesday, Feb. 18 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Daniel Siebert (GER) VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

Bodø/Glimt vs. Inter Head-to-Head Record

This is the first competitive meeting between Bodø/Glimt and Inter.

Current Form (All Competitions, Last Five Games)

Bodø/Glimt (WWWWD) Inter (WWWWW) Atlético Madrid 1–2 Bodø/Glimt Inter 3–2 Juventus Bodø/Glimt 3–1 Man City Sassuolo 0–5 Inter Bodø/Glimt 4–1 Diósgyör Inter 2–1 Torino Groningen 0–4 Bodø/Glimt Cremonese 0–2 Inter Borussia Dortmund 2–2 Bodø/Glimt Borussia Dortmund 0–2 Inter

How to Watch Bodø/Glimt vs. Inter on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

Bodø/Glimt Team News

Jens Petter Hauge used to play for Inter’s city rivals. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

The hosts haven’t played a competitive fixture since beating Atlético Madrid, and Knutsen’s squad seems to be in a good place ahead of this playoff tie and the start of their domestic campaign next month.

There’s little to note on the injury front, but captain Patrick Berg will miss the return leg if he picks up a booking on Wednesday night.

Jens Petter Hauge once represented Inter’s great city rivals, AC Milan, but failed to make the grade in Italy. However, he’s been the star of Bodø’s Champions League campaign so far, while striker Kasper Høgh, after a profligate start to the league phase, scored against Man City and Atléti.

Bodø/Glimt Predicted Lineup vs. Inter

Bodø are on a roll. | FotMo

Bodø/Glimt predicted lineup vs. Inter (4-3-3): Haikin; Sjøvold, Nielsen Bjørtuft, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge.

Inter Team News

Denzel Dumfries is recovering from an ankle injury. | Mattia Pistoia/Inter/Inter/Getty Images

Alessandro Bastoni has come under heavy scrutiny for his role in Pierre Kalulu’s erroneous sending off in a thrilling Derby d’Italia on Saturday night. However, the Italian has said he’s in the right headspace for Wednesday’s game and is unlikely to drop out of Chivu’s team, given his importance.

Inter are likely to be without Denzel Dumfries due to an ankle injury, though. The Dutchman was superb during the latter stages of the competition last season, but Inter have relied on him less this term.

The visitors are otherwise healthy, and we should expect some rotation from Chivu in the Arctic Circle. Experienced heads such as Francesco Acerbi, Matteo Darmian and Hakan Çalhanoğlu could come into the Inter team.

Inter Predicted Lineup vs. Bodø/Glimt

Chivu could lean on experienced heads in a tough environment. | FotMob

Inter predicted lineup vs. Bodø/Glimt (3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Sučić, Dimarco; Martínez, Esposito.

Bodø/Glimt vs. Inter Score Prediction

Having seen Man City succumb last month, Inter will know that this will be far from a walk in the park. Bodø’s frosty temperatures and unfamiliar playing surface mean it often takes more than 90 minutes to acclimatize.

However, this Inter team just keep on finding ways. Whether through aerial dominance, Federico Dimarco’s left boot, or pinpoint strikes from range, Chivu’s side are discovering a myriad avenues that ultimately lead to attacking success.

Plus, their Champions League knowhow will come into play. This is a wily, experienced squad that has seen it all, and although Bodø’s quick possession game could trouble them initially, expect the visitors to grow as the game wears on before eventually taking full control of this playoff tie.

Prediction: Bodø/Glimt 1–2 Inter

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS