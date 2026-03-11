Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting CP: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Bodø/Glimt aim to continue their fairytale Champions League run when they welcome Portuguese powerhouse Sporting CP to the Arctic Circle in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Victories against Manchester City and Atlético Madrid in the final two games of the league phase saw the Norwegian side qualify to the knockout playoffs. Once there, they dismantled last year’s finalists Inter to continue their dream run to the round of 16.

Sporting CP secured direct passage to the last 16 with an impressive league phase campaign that included a dominant performance against reigning monarchs Paris Saint-Germain. Rui Borges’s men will feel confident in their chances of ending Bodø’s fairytale.

The Norwegians are slowly earning a reputation as giant slayers and at home at Aspmyra Stadion, they grow even stronger, setting the stage for another magical night on Wednesday.

Bodø/Glimt vs. Sporting CP Score Prediction

Still Not Midnight in Bodø’s Cinderella Story

Jens Petter Hauge has six goals in the Champions League this season. | Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Bodø/Glimt have built an absolute fortress at Aspmyra Stadion, boasting one of the biggest home field advantages in the competition and their supporters will raise the heat on Sporting amid the cold temperatures of the Arctic.

But beyond the hostile environment, Kjetil Knutsen has developed a quality side that’s seemingly always organized and capitalize on their opportunities to pounce. They’re a fearless side and will be ready for Sporting’s visit.

Sporting CP are a strong side that’s been on a roll domestically, but they’ll be forced to up their game on Wednesday night or they could return to Portugal for the second leg with a mountain to climb.

Battle Tested: Bodø/ Glimt have won their last five games by an aggregate score of 12–5. The victims? Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, Inter twice and Molde FK—the latter with a heavily rotated side.

Bodø/ Glimt have won their last five games by an aggregate score of 12–5. The victims? Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, Inter twice and Molde FK—the latter with a heavily rotated side. A Deadly Attacking Duo: Luis Suárez might be in devastating form, but even he can’t compare to the incredible form of Bodø’s duo of Kasper Høgh and Jens Petter Hauge. The pair of attackers have nine goal contributions in Bodø’s last four Champions League games, all wins.

Luis Suárez might be in devastating form, but even he can’t compare to the incredible form of Bodø’s duo of Kasper Høgh and Jens Petter Hauge. The pair of attackers have nine goal contributions in Bodø’s last four Champions League games, all wins. The Opportunity to Prepare: The Norwegian league only returned to action after the winter break last weekend, meaning Bodø have played just once since they dispatched Inter on Feb. 24, giving them time to rest and prepare for their next European clash. In that same timeframe, Sporting have played three games.

Prediction: Bodø/Glimt 2–1 Sporting CP

Bodø/Glimt Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting CP

There will be no changes to the XI that beat Inter Milan twice. | FotMob

With an entirely healthy outfit to pick from thanks to the light schedule of the past months, Knutsen won’t experiment and will deploy the same XI that won home and away against Inter in the knockout playoffs.

Norway international Patrick Berg will anchor the midfield as he has for much of a campaign. He’s been crucial to the side’s success but he must tread carefully as a yellow card will force him to miss the second leg through suspension.

Håkon Evjen and Sondre Brunstad Fet have contributed to Bodø’s attack, but it’s former AC Milan star Hauge who’ll be tasked with the bulk of the offensive duties.

Bodø/Glimt predicted lineup vs. Sporting CP (4-3-3): Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge.

Sporting CP Predicted Lineup vs. Bodø/Glimt

Suspensions will impact Sporting’s selection. | FotMob

The Portuguese champions will be without their two starters on the left wing, with Maximiliano Araújo and Pedro Gonçalves suspended for the fist leg. These are two significant blows, especially the latter given only Suárez has more goal contributions for Sporting this term.

Ricardo Mangas, Fotis Ioannidis and Chelsea-bound Geovany Quenda are also out for the trip to Norway as the trio remain sidelined with injuries.

Suárez will lead the line looking to make it six straight games with a goal. Behind him, former Barcelona man Francisco Trincão will be tasked with quarterbacking an undermanned attack.

At the back, the stellar center back partnership of Gonçalo Inácio and Ousmane Diomande will be motivated to stall the hosts’ red-hot attack.

Sporting CP predicted lineup vs. Bodø/Glimt (4-2-3-1): Silva; Vagiannidis, Diomandé, Inácio, Fresneda; Hjulmand, Simões; Catamo, Trincão, Guilherme; Suárez

What Time Does Bodø/Glimt vs. Sporting CP Kick Off?

Location : Bodø, Norway

: Bodø, Norway Stadium : Aspmyra Stadion

: Aspmyra Stadion Date : Wednesday, March 11

: Wednesday, March 11 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Ivan Kružliak (SVK)

How to Watch Bodø/Glimt vs. Sporting CP on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 4, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, HBO Max

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC