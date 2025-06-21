Borussia Dortmund Went to Drastic Lengths to Keep Its Players Out of the Heat
The Club World Cup is well underway, with matches taking place all across America pitting some of the best soccer clubs from across the globe against each other in a unique competition.
For some teams, their opposition on the other side of the field is not the only antagonist they are battling against. In Cincinnati, for instance, Borussia Dortmund is also battling the heat.
With highs nearing 90 degrees Fahrenheit, Dortmund opted for a somewhat unusual strategy while managing their substitutes during Saturday's group stage matchup against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Rather than have them on the sidelines for the first half, the club decided to keep their subs in the locker room, and thus out of the heat.
Certainly not something you see everyday on the soccer pitch, but given the circumstances, it’s an understandable move.
Given that the chances of a first-half substitute being necessary are relatively low, the team decided that the best way to ensure that whatever fresh legs came on in the second half were actually fresh, was to keep them out of the sun for as long as possible.
Whatever gives you the edge.