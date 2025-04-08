Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund: Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will meet for the second time this season, this time in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
The Catalans went into Signal Iduna Park and took all three points with a 3–2 victory when they met in the opening round of the Champions League back in December. It was only the third time these two legendary European clubs had faced each other in the competition's history, with two group stage matches in the 2019–20 campaign being the only other previous meetings.
For the first time ever, Barça and Dortmund will clash in the knockout stages of a European competition. The Germans are looking to build on last season's disappointing Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, whilst the Catalans are looking to continue their 2025 unbeaten run of 22 games to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time this decade.
Here's everything you need to know before the first leg between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What Time Does Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 9
- Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund H2H Record
- Barcelona: 2 wins
- Borussia Dortmund: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Last Meeting: Borussia Dortmund 2–3 Barcelona (Dec. 11, 2025) Champions League league phase
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 1–1 Real Betis - 4/5/25
Freiburg 1–4 Borussia Dortmund - 4/5/25
Atlético Madrid 0–1 Barcelona - 4/2/25
Borussia Dortmund 3–1 Mainz - 3/30/25
Barcelona 4–1 Girona - 3/30/25
RB Leipzing 2–0 Borussia Dortmund - 3/15/25
Barcelona 3–0 Osasuna - 3/27/25
Lille 1–2 Borussia Dortmund - 3/12/25
Atlético Madrid 2–4 Barcelona - 3/16/25
Borussia Dortmund 0–1 Augsburg - 3/8/25
How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
Paramount+
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 2, Discovery+
Mexico
Caliente TV
Barcelona Team News
Aside from Dani Olmo, who'll be sidelined until late April, Barcelona should be able to field their strongest XI.
Pau Cubarsí is back available after serving his one game suspension and will likely replace club captain Ronald Araújo to partner Iñigo Martínez in the heart of defense.
The double pivot of Frenkie de Jong and Pedri plus the winger partnership between Raphinha and Lamine Yamal picks itself. The biggest question Hansi Flick must solve is who to deploy as the attacking midfielder behind Robert Lewandowski.
Fermín López and Gavi are the two obvious options, and given Gavi had one of his best performances of the season over the weekend in the draw to Real Betis, he should be in line to make his third Champions League start of the season.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martínez, Balde; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Borussia Dortmund Team News
Marcel Sabitzer and Nico Schlotterbeck are two big injury blows for Borussia Dortmund. Pascal Gross will also miss the clash after picking up a second yellow card in the second leg of the round of 16 vs. Lille.
The door is open for Chelsea loanee Carney Chukwuemeka to make his first career Champions League start in midfield. Up front, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and golden boot contender Serhou Guirassy will look to take advantage of Barcelona's high defensive line like they did in the league phase fixture back in December.
Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Anton, Svensson; Nmecha, Chukwuemeka; Adeyemi, Brandt, Beier; Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Score Prediction
Barcelona are the overwhelming favorites to advance given their recent form under Flick. At home, the Catalans are obligated to overwhelm Dortmund before the trip to Germany next week. Barcelona will control the game thanks to the large quality gap in midfield, forcing the visitors to lay deep waiting to strike on the counter.
Barça's attacking quality will be to much for Dortmund's defense to contain. Dortmund's front line will have their moments and will test Wojciech Szczęsny, but the Catalans will emerge victorious and head into the second leg next week with the upper hand.