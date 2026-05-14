Bosnia and Herzegovina 2026 World Cup Preview: Shock Playoff Win Breeds Confidence

Bosnia and Herzegovina is back on the world stage for the first time since 2014, when the team was eliminated in the group stage after defeats to Argentina and Nigeria.

Captain and talisman Edin Džeko is still going strong at the age of 40, while U.S.-born midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević, capped once by the USMNT in 2024, is also a name to watch.

Opening against co-host Canada in Toronto on June 12, Bosnia and Herzegovina will feel confident about breaking new ground and reaching the knockouts. But further matches against Switzerland and Qatar in Los Angeles and Seattle, respectively, means they’ll travel more than 3,000 miles in the group stage alone.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record (including playoffs) : 7W-1L-2D

: 7W-1L-2D Goals for / against (including playoffs) : 19 / 9

: 19 / 9 Top scorer : Edin Džeko (6)

: Edin Džeko (6) Assists leaders: Kerim Alajbegović, Amar Memić (2)

Bosnia and Herzegovina nearly avoided the drama of the European playoffs by conceding a late 77th-minute equalizer to Austria on the final matchday.

That pushed Sergej Barbarez’s men into a playoff berth instead, needing late equalizers of their own against Wales in the semifinal and Italy in the final, each time forcing extra time and penalties. Winning both shootouts could bode well for the World Cup.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Friday, June 12 BMO Field Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Thursday, June 18 SoFi Stadium Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Wednesday, June 24 Lumen Field

Manager: Sergej Barbarez

Sergej Barbarez was a former Bosnia and Herzegovina striker. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team: Since 2024

Since 2024 Manager meter: Calm

Between receiving his coaching license in 2011 and taking charge of the national team in 2024, Barbarez spent a decade playing professional poker. Although a prickly character—he accused Brøndby’s Welsh manager Steve Cooper of sabotaging one of his players before Bosnia and Herzegovina was due to face Wales—the 54-year-old is hugely composed, honed at the poker table.

An important quality which should means his team doesn’t panic even when up against it.

How Bosnia and Herzegovina Plays

Preferred formation : 4-4-2

: 4-4-2 Style: Counterattack

Counterattack Key strengths : Transition, crossing

: Transition, crossing Key weaknesses: Lack of depth

Even now, Džeko remains a focal point for the team, which gets a lot of joy when firing crosses into him and his strike partner. It’s why right back Amar Dedić and winger Amar Memić are so involved and will continue to be sources of creativity. In previous generations, Bosnia and Herzegovina developed gifted central playmakers, but this team is more practical and functional.

Ones to Watch

There’s a significant age gap but both have great talent. | Visionhaus/Getty Images, Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

X-Factor: With more than 1,000 career appearances and over 450 goals, this is the ultimate swan song for Bosnian icon Džeko. But don’t mistake him as simply a veteran tagging along for one last ride before retirement—he scored six times during qualifying.

Breakout Star: It’s unusual for a young player to look so comfortable at the senior level, but playmaker Bajraktarević gives off serious confidence vibes. Difficult to brush off the ball, always looking for the killer pass and capable of accurate shooting from range. One to watch.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Predicted Starting XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s physicality will test teams. | FootballUser

Džeko aside, there isn’t a great deal of international experience. The majority of Barbarez’s typical selection has fewer than 30 senior caps. There isn’t an obvious alternative source of goals to Džeko either, with the veteran star on 73 goals for Bosnia and Herzegovina and the rest of March’s roster with around 20, collectively.

It will be interesting to see what use the manager has for teenage center back Nidal Čelik, who is still uncapped despite becoming a regular selection in national team rosters. He has been thriving for RC Lens in Ligue 1 after forcing his way into their starting XI as recently as February.

Defender Dennis Hadžikadunić was forced to withdraw from the March roster through injury but should regain his starting place from veteran stand-in Sead Kolašinac, formerly of Arsenal.

Current Form

As both games of the European playoffs were determined by penalty shootouts, Bosnia and Herzegovina is yet to win in 2026 in the allotted time. Not that anyone will care. And the late nature of the equalizers against both Wales and Italy in those playoff matches highlights an impressive resilience and a refusal to be beaten.

What We Can Expect From Bosnia and Herzegovina Fans

Bosnian support is steeped in national pride. | Srdjan Stevanovic/UEFA/Getty Images

The night Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified for the World Cup, beating Italy in dramatic fashion, videos of fans flooding the streets in jubilant celebration went viral on social platforms.

Support is fiercely passionate: BHFanaticos is a national supporter group across multiple sports, known for loud rhythmic chanting, drums and flares—although getting these items past stadium security will be another matter. The group’s slogan even alludes to that: “The sky is going to burn above us.”

The passion is driven by a sense of national pride and idenity, with Bosnia and Herzegovina a nation divided by war as recently as the early 1990s. Support might not be limited to fans traveling from home in Europe either, with almost 400,000 Americans and Canadians of Bosnian descent.

National Expectations

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s playoff journey is the stuff of legend. | GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP

Bosnia and Herzegovina might still be relatively new to the World Cup—the national team has only been a member of FIFA for 30 years—but this is definitely an opportunity.

Getting into the knockouts is both the expectation and the likelihood, with the playoff triumph over Italy emboldening this generation, and perhaps a single victory is all it might take in the expanded 48-team format. If Bosnia and Herzegovina gets into a good match rhythm, going at least as far as the last 16 feels possible. Fans back home would be overjoyed with that kind of performance.

And Finally …

Vibe Check : Fearless

: Fearless Who Bosnia and Herzegovina Doesn't Want to Face : Portugal

: Portugal One Stat That Defines Bosnia and Herzegovina : Unbeaten in a competitive fixture abroad since 2024

: Unbeaten in a competitive fixture abroad since 2024 If Things Go Wrong : Overreliance on a 40-year-old striker

: Overreliance on a 40-year-old striker What Will Everyone Say If It Goes Out Early? Golden opportunity goes begging

READ MORE GROUP B PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE