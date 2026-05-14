Brazil 2026 World Cup Preview: Unfancied Seleçao With Huge Point to Prove

Brazil, the most successful team in World Cup history, returns to soccer’s grandest stage with a point to prove this summer.

A participant in every edition of the World Cup, the Seleção are no strangers to putting on a show even if it’s fallen well short of expectations in recent times. The attention on Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be extreme when Brazil kicks off its tournament against Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., on June 13.

Led by Real Madrid standout Vinícius Júnior, the current crop of players has a chance to forge a new chapter in Brazil’s storied history and restore faded glory.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 8W-6L-4D

: 8W-6L-4D Goals for / against: 24 / 17

24 / 17 Top scorer: Raphinha (5)

Raphinha (5) Assist leader: Neymar (3)

Brazil’s spot at the 2026 World Cup was in doubt after the team only won three of its first eight qualifiers.

Inconsistent and underwhelming results persisted until Ancelotti took charge and finally got the Seleção over the finish line to secure their place in this summer’s competition. Surprisingly, given the talent at Brazil’s disposal, goalscoring and chance creation was a major issue in the 18 matches played—just 24 goals were scored and Barcelona’s Raphinha was the only player to notch five or more.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Brazil vs. Morocco Saturday, June 13 MetLife Stadium Brazil vs. Haiti Friday, June 19 Lincoln Financial Field Scotland vs. Brazil Wednesday, June 24 Hard Rock Stadium

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has brought a wealth of experience and managerial nous to the Brazil setup. | ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since May 2025

: Since May 2025 Manager meter: Player-centric culture builder

If there’s anyone that can lead Brazil to a record sixth World Cup, it’s Ancelotti.

The Italian, who turns 67 just before the tournament, is arguably the greatest club manager of all time and easily one of the most respected voices to ever command a dressing room. Although he lacks experience on the international stage, he comes with the perfect balance of tactics and man-management to inspire an inconsistent team to greatness.

Ancelotti’s also used to winning major trophies—five Champions Leagues and a glut of domestic league titles testament to that.

How Brazil Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Hybrid

Hybrid Key strengths: Electrifying counter attacks, exceptional goalkeeping

Electrifying counter attacks, exceptional goalkeeping Key weaknesses: Unproven fullbacks, inconsistent midfield

Despite the big names headlining Ancelotti’s attack, Brazil does not punish opponents with a flurry of goals.

Instead, the Seleção bide their time, allowing other teams to enjoy prolonged spells of possession before picking the perfect the moment to strike. Having a world-class goalkeeper helps the team secure narrow, yet comfortable results.

Ones to Watch

Vinícius Júnior and Endrick have the talent to unlock any defense. | Franco Arland/Getty Images, Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

X-Factor: An absolute menace in the final third, Vinícius Júnior loves to make a mockery of defenders with his mesmerizing dribbling and blistering pace. Now reunited with Ancelotti after their time together at Real Madrid, the winger is poised to finally translate his club form to Brazil.

Breakout Star: Super hyped Endrick must have feared for his place in the Brazil roster at Christmas, being a largely peripheral figure at Real Madrid. But the 19-year-old is reinvigorated after a productive spell in Ligue 1 at Lyon and will offer the Brazil right wing a strong option in Estêvão’s injury absence.

What Brazil Will Be Wearing

Brazil’s World Cup jerseys are unique. | Nike

Brazil will don its iconic yellow home shirt, manufactured by Nike, at this summer’s World Cup. The jersey pays tribute to the team’s 1970 home jersey, worn by legends Pelé and Jairzinho.

The team’s away kit comes via a partnership with the Jordan brand. The navy and black shirt, inspired by the the Amazonian poison dart frog, features the Michael Jordan “Jumpman” logo.

Brazil’s Predicted Starting XI

Brazil’s preparations have been disrupted by injuries. | FootballUser

Injuries to wing duo Rodrygo and Estêvão—both of whom may have laid claims to starting for Brazil—will force Ancelotti’s hand when it comes to picking his forward line.

Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior were guaranteed starters, but there’s now an opportunity for Matheus Cunha and João Pedro—who have enjoyed impressive club season with Manchester United and Chelsea respectively—to cement places in the team. Cunha could start in the deeper No. 10 role, rotating fluidly with Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior, while Pedro leads the line.

At the back, Éder Militão’s absence through injury could hand a starting berth to Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães, alongside the rock solid Marquinhos. Vanderson and Caio Henrique operate as Brazil’s fullbacks, with a reinvigorated Casemiro anchoring the midfield along Bruno Guimarães.

Current Form

Brazil kicked off the March international break with a disappointing 2–1 defeat to France, a game in which Ancelotti started a haphazard backline that will in no way see minutes at the World Cup.

The Seleção looked much better in its 3–1 win over Croatia, with Danilo, Vinícius Júnior, Gabriel Martinelli and Igor Thiago all picking up goal contributions. There is still raging concern, though, over the team’s subpar fullbacks.

What We Can Expect From Brazil Fans

You can guarantee an explosion of yellow, green and blue when Brazil is in town. | Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

It takes a special fan base to be etched in World Cup folklore. One of the most famous photos—and moments—from the historic competition features a sea of Brazil supporters lifting Pelé after the Seleção claimed the 1970 World Cup.

Security has increased over the years, but so has the passion sweeping through the nation every time Brazil plays. Whether it’s a World Cup match, a Copa América battle or simply an international friendly, fans come out in droves to see the Seleção in action, no matter how far they must travel.

Supporters bring an electric energy to the stands, turning the atmosphere of a match into one akin to a street carnival. Brazil’s samba culture takes center stage with fans—decked out in face paint, wigs and most certainly wearing yellow—beating drums, dancing and singing at both home and away venues.

National Expectations

The Brazil roster will be mostly established household names with some exciting young talent thrown in. | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Brazil’s untouchable World Cup legacy puts near-impossible expectations on the current generation of players to add a sixth star above its badge. The team’s last triumph on soccer’s grandest stage came 24 years ago, leaving fans desperate for a return to the mountaintop.

Realistically, the Seleção are young, lack cohesion and have not had enough time under Ancelotti to reach their maximum potential. While winning another World Cup remains the ultimate goal for Brazil, a deep run this summer will satisfy most supporters after the team failed to make it past the quarterfinals in four of its last five appearances.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Brimming with potential

: Brimming with potential Who Brazil Doesn't Want to Face: Argentina

Argentina One Stat That Defines Brazil: The Seleção only won two of their nine away qualifiers—a clear struggle in hostile environments

The Seleção only won two of their nine away qualifiers—a clear struggle in hostile environments If Things Go Wrong: Blame will fall on the team’s lack of midfield depth and subpar fullback options

Blame will fall on the team’s lack of midfield depth and subpar fullback options What Will Everyone Say If Brazil Goes Out Early? Brazil falls short of expectations ... again

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