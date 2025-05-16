Brazil Outcast Praises National Team for Hiring 'Exceptional' Carlo Ancelotti
Casemiro had nothing but great things to say about Carlo Ancelotti taking over the Brazil national team.
After six total seasons at the helm of Real Madrid, Ancelotti is saying goodbye to the Spanish capital to manage the Seleção. The 65-year-old is set to begin his new job on May 26 and has the tough task of leading a talented, yet struggling Brazil squad back to greatness at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ancelotti, widely regarded as one of the best club managers of all time, comes with a storied resume that has Brazil players of past and present excited for this upcoming chapter of the national team. Casemiro, who played under Ancelotti for one season at Real Madrid, spoke with ESPN Brasil about the hire and what it means for the Seleção.
"After Tite left, I think it had to be [Ancelotti]," the 33-year-old said. "Brazil needed professionals like him. Brazil needed a big name like him, someone who commands respect."
Ancelotti already has a relationship with a handful of Brazil's squad, including Casemiro, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Endrick, from his time at Real Madrid. The Italian manager also has experience going against Raphinha in Spain.
"This guy is exceptional. This guy is incredible, the way he talks about football, the way he understands football," Casemiro said. "Let's enjoy it, because regardless of whether he wins or loses, when this guy talks about football, he has charisma, a power to make players perform at their best, to get the most out of them, to bring out their best qualities."
Casemiro has not featured for Brazil since Oct. 2023, but recent reports indicate Ancelotti could bring the Manchester United player back to the team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The midfielder knows Ancelotti "very well" and could be in for a resurgence on the international stage.
"It's difficult to talk about returning to the national team. It's inevitable when you talk about the greatness of a coach like that, you're closer to winning. Of course, I'll say it again, it's not certain that Brazil will win now," Casemiro said.
"But when you have a coach of that stature and he goes to the Brazilian national team, of course you feel like it, of course you want to return to the Brazilian national team."
The Seleção's midfield could use the return of such an experienced player, especially one who previously excelled in Ancelotti's system. Despite a poor start to the season, Casemiro has come up huge for Manchester United in their unbeaten Europa League campaign; the Brazilian assisted the Red Devils' equalizer and winner against Lyon in the second leg of the quarterfinals and then scored two goals against Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals.
Only time will tell if a reunion is on the cards for Casemiro and Ancelotti, though. Brazil return to action on June 5 against Ecuador as they continue their road to qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.