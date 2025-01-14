Brentford 2–2 Manchester City: Player Ratings From City's Stoppage Time Collapse
Manchester City are headed back home with just a point after squandering a two-goal lead against Brentford.
Manchester City came into the Premier League clash on a three-match winning streak and looked to continue their momentum against Brentford. Thomas Frank's side, though, successfully limited City to just two shots on target in the first half. Both sides went down the tunnel at Gtech Community Stadium deadlocked at 0–0.
Seconds after the Bees saw what they thought was their opening goal wiped away, Kevin De Bruyne whipped in a cross to Phil Foden, who found the back of the net from just a few yards out. The England international doubled City's lead in the 78th minute.
The game looked anything but finished though, and Yoane Wissa pulled one back for Brentford just five minutes later. The Bees continued applying pressure to City and Christian Nørgaard bagged a stoppage time equalizer to steal a point from the reigning English champions.
Pep Guardiola's side will be massively disappointed to return to Manchester without the victory. City have dropped points in nine of their last 10 away matches across all competitions and now sit in seventh place in the Premier League standings. Brentford, meanwhile, improved their position and cracked the top 10.
Brentford Player Ratings vs. Manchester City (4-3-3)
Player
Rating
GK: Mark Flekken
7.1/10
RB: Mads Roerslev
7.3/10
CB: Nathan Collins
6.4/10
CB: Sepp van den Berg
6.3/10
LB: Keane Lewis-Potter
7.1/10
CM: Christian Nørgaard
7.9/10
CM: Vitaly Janelt
6.6/10
CM: Mathias Jensen
7.7/10
RW: Bryan Mbeumo
7.7/10
ST: Yoane Wissa
7.6/10
LW: Mikkel Damsgaard
6.6/10
SUB: Kevin Schade (68' for Jensen)
6.7/10
SUB: Yehor Yarmolyuk (79' for Janelt)
6.3/10
SUB: Rico Henry (87' for Roerslev)
N/A
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Brentford (3-2-4-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Stefan Ortega
6.2/10
CB: Manuel Akanji
7/10
CB: Nathan Aké
6.9/10
CB: Joško Gvardiol
7.1/10
DM: Matheus Nunes
7.3/10
DM: Mateo Kovačić
7.2/10
RW: Phil Foden
9.1/10
AM: Bernardo Silva
6.5/10
AM: Kevin De Bruyne
8.6/10
LW: Savinho
7.7/10
ST: Erling Haaland
7.1/10
SUB: İlkay Gündoğan (76' for Kovačić)
6.5/10
SUB: James McAtee (87' for Foden)
N/A