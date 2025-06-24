Report: Manchester United Make Improved Bid for Premier League Star
Manchester United are once again ramping up their efforts to secure the signing of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.
After having an initial bid of up to £55 million ($74.4 million) rejected by Brentford earlier in the month, Manchester United have returned with an improved offer, reportedly north of £60 million ($81.1 million) to try and land the 25-year-old Mbeumo in Old Trafford.
Mbeumo's name has been floated around a number of Premier League clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur among the interested suitors. However, Mbeumo reportedly favours a move to the Red Devils.
United have been following the Cameroon international's situation for some time now, with his contract set to expire after 2025–26, however, Brentford have an option to extend it for another year.
The Bees already admitted they're not completely unwilling to let go of Mbeumo, but they'd only consider letting go of their 20-goal forward if a significant offer arrived. United hope their new and improved bid meets the standards of the west London outfit.
Mbeumo formed one of the strongest attacking partnerships in the Premier League a season ago playing alongside Yoane Wissa. If his transfer with United comes to fruition, the expectation will be that he forms a new elite attacking-duo next to fellow new Red Devil Matheus Cunha.
After such a disappointing 2024–25 where the Amorim era began with the club's worst Premier League season ever, the Red Devils are working hard in the transfer market to ensure the outcome of 2025–26 is drastically different.