Bruno Fernandes Chasing 24-Year Man Utd Record, Premier League History
Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes is just one assist away from surpassing Ryan Giggs in the club’s history books as the player with the most away assists in a single Premier League campaign.
Despite the turnover in the dugout at Old Trafford and the team’s inconsistent form in the first half of 2025–26, Fernandes remained a constant for the Red Devils, proving week in and week out he is the most valuable player in red. The midfielder already has 12 assists in the Premier League this season, and eight have come away from home.
The only other player in Man Utd history to achieve such a feat is Giggs, who did so in 2001–02. Fernandes, though, has the opportunity to break the longstanding record on Tuesday against West Ham, when Michael Carrick’s men make the trip to east London.
All the 31-year-old needs is one more away assist to stand alone in the club’s history books.
Fernandes’s 2025–26 Premier League Campaign: By the Numbers
Whether he was playing in a deeper role during the Ruben Amorim era or as a No. 10 under Carrick, Fernandes found a way to contribute to Man Utd’s attack. Check out his statistics in the Premier League this season:
- Goals: Six
- Assists: 12
- Appearances: 22
Fernandes’s six league goals are tied for the second most on the team alongside Matheus Cunha. Only Bryan Mbeumo has more (nine) than the two players.
The Portugal international’s 12 assists, meanwhile, lead the Red Devils by a large margin. Trailing Fernandes are Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu, each with only three to their names.
Even more impressive is how Fernandes stacks up against the rest of the players in the Premier League. The former Sporting CP standout is the only player in the English top-flight to record double-digit assists so far this season.
Pos.
Player
Club
Assists
1
Bruno Fernandes
Man Utd
12
2
Rayan Cherki
Man City
7
T-3
Erling Haaland
Man City
6
T-3
Jack Grealish
Everton
6
Fernandes On Track to Break All-Time Premier League Record
One more assist away from home in the Premier League will make Man Utd history for Fernandes, but an even larger feat is calling is name. Both Cesc Fàbregas and Mohamed Salah hold the record for the most away assists in single Premier League season with 11 each.
Fernandes, therefore, only needs three more to go level with the two legends and four to hold the record on his own.
The Red Devils have seven more away fixtures this season, giving the midfielder ample time to chase Premier League history. Should Man Utd keep up their fine form under Carrick, there is a high probability Fernandes can at least match Fàbregas and Salah’s tally of 11 away assists.
Man Utd’s Remaining Away Fixtures in 2025–26 Premier League Season
Opponent
Date
West Ham United
Feb. 10
Everton
Feb. 23
Newcastle United
Mar. 4
Bournemouth
Mar. 20
Chelsea
Apr. 18
Sunderland
May 9
Brighton & Hove Albion
May 24
