Bruno Fernandes Delivers ‘Clear Response’ to Proposed Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion
Despite keen interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Bruno Fernandes is reportedly fully committed to Manchester United.
Al Nassr have had a busy summer after a disappointing third-place finish last season. The Saudi Pro League side sent Jhon Durán on loan to Fenerbahçe, locked down Ronaldo with a lucrative two-year contract extension and signed João Félix from Chelsea.
Recent reports also claim the club had Fernandes in its sights, with Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus interested in signing the Manchester United captain to reunite him with Portugal national team teammate, Ronaldo.
According to Fabrizio Romano, though, there are no talks between Al Nassr and Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder is “focused” on Manchester United after previously turning down interest from Al Hilal.
Back in June, the Saudi Pro League runners-up reportedly offered Fernandes an ambitious deal to try and pry the 30-year-old away from Old Trafford. ESPN reveals Al Hilal were willing to pay around £100 million ($135 million) for the Portugal international.
The proposed transfer gave Fernandes pause at the time, but he ultimately declared his loyalty to Manchester United.
“There was that possibility, the president of Al Hilal called me a month ago to ask me about it. I took some time to think about the future,” Fernandes said ahead of Portugal’s Nations League semifinal clash with Germany.
“As I have always said, I would be willing, if Man Utd thought so. I spoke to coach Ruben Amorim, who, throughout this period, urged me not to go,” Fernandes continued. “The club said they would not be willing to sell me, only if I wanted to leave, that it was not a financial issue.”
Fernandes’s mindset surrounding the Al Hilal deal seemingly applies to Al Nassr as well, even with the added temptation of playing with Ronaldo week in and week out. The Portuguese star remains committed to Manchester United, especially after such a nightmare 2024–25 season.
The team has welcomed new additions Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, though, and the two signings are already helping Manchester United play like a “different team”, according to Ruben Amorim. As the Red Devils’ captain, Fernandes will hope to lead his team back to winning ways after a 15th-place finish in the Premier League last campaign.