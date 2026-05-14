Cabo Verde 2026 World Cup Preview: Debutants Capable of Turning Heads

Cabo Verde is among the four World Cup debutants set to take center stage at this summer’s tournament, with manager Bubista’s history-makers poised for the experience of their lives.

With a population of just over 500,000, the tiny African archipelago island hasn’t merely stumbled to the most significant event in sports by accident. Cabo Verde’s story is one defined by astute forward-thinking, proactive recruitment and remarkable resilience.

It’s got absolutely nothing to lose during its first World Cup campaign, and an outing with European champion Spain is a just reward for an achievement that, not so long ago, was regarded as impossible. This is a proud soccer nation keen to make itself known to the world.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 7W-1L-2D

: 7W-1L-2D Goals for / against: 16 / 8

16 / 8 Top scorer: Dailon Livramento (4)

Dailon Livramento (4) Assist leader: Kevin Pina (2)

Cameroon was the favorite to qualify from Cabo Verde’s group, and everything seemed to be going as expected when the Indomitable Lions cruised to a 4–1 victory on Matchday 3. However, that proved to be Cabo Verde’s only defeat in qualifying, with five victories in a row, including a 1–0 home win in the reverse fixture, seeing it take command.

The Tubarões Azuis (Blue Sharks) secured their spot at the 2026 World Cup thanks to a 3–0 victory over Eswatini on the final matchday.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Spain vs. Cabo Verde Monday, June 15 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde Sunday, June 21 Hard Rock Stadium Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Friday, June 26 NRG Stadium

Manager: Bubista

Bubista is adored by his players. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2020

: Since 2020 Manager meter: National hero

Described as boasting the “vibe of a cool uncle” by The Athletic’s Nick Miller, Bubista—full name: Pedro Leitão Brito—has spent his entire coaching career in Cabo Verde and has emerged as a national hero after guiding it to its maiden World Cup. For his historic achievement, Bubista was named CAF’s 2025 Coach of the Year.

How Cabo Verde Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3

: 4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3 Style: Counterattack

Counterattack Key strengths: Counterattacking, fearlessness, compact defensively, experienced heads

Counterattacking, fearlessness, compact defensively, experienced heads Key weaknesses: World Cup inexperience, fatigue against superior opponents, limited quality

This is an experienced squad that’ll undoubtedly embrace its underdog spirit. Bubista has masterfully emboldened this group of players, who are ever so attuned to the way it goes about winning soccer matches. Cabo Verde will aim to form a compact 4-3-3 mid/low block out of possession, trap teams in central areas and target the flanks in transition.

Ones to Watch

Cabo Verde has two stars you may not yet know. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images, Visionhaus/Getty Images

X-Factor: Veteran forward Ryan Mendes is one of very few in Cabo Verde’s squad with experience in Europe’s premier divisions. The former Lille and Nottingham Forest star—currently playing in Turkey—heads to the World Cup as his country’s captain and all-time record goalscorer.

Breakout Star: Born in the Netherlands, 23-year-old Sidny Lopes Cabral bounced around the youth and lower leagues of Sweden, Germany and Portugal before landing at Benfica. The two-footed fullback/winger had one goal and one assist in two qualifying games for the Tubarões Azuis.

What Cabo Verde Will Be Wearing

Cabo Verde’s World Cup jerseys were released in April. | Capelli Sport

Cabo Verde’s World Cup home jersey is a two-toned royal blue jersey that sports intricate details and red accents. Manufactured by American sportswear company Capelli Sport, the theme of the kits is “Connected Through Rhythm.”

The away jersey flips the color scheme around, with a two-tone white offset by royal blue and red accents on the collar and sleeve ends.

Cabo Verde’s Predicted Starting XI

Cabo Verde may show no fear with nothing to lose. | FootballUser

Cabo Verde targeted its wide diaspora when building a squad capable of reaching the World Cup. Of the 25 squad members in qualifying, 15 currently play overseas, in countries ranging from the United States to Ireland.

Its Shamrock Rovers representative, Roberto Lopes, was called up to the Cabo Verdean national team via LinkedIn. All avenues were exploited, that’s for sure.

Bubista experimented during the March friendlies, but will likely revert to the experienced heads that helped them to this summer’s tournament. A speedy frontline is led by Dailon Livramento, its leading scorer in qualifying, and veteran captain Ryan Mendes, who’ll start down the right. Garry Rodrigues is another stalwart who could have a big role to play, most likely off the bench.

The competition for starting spots in midfield is fierce. Brothers Laros and Deroy Duarte are desperate for minutes, albeit in different midfield roles, while the likes of Telmo Arcanjo, Jordan Mendes Correia and Yannick Semedo were all utilized in qualifying.

Between the posts, 39-year-old Vozinha is set to become one of the tournament’s oldest-ever players, with backup from Bruno Varela.

Current Form

Cabo Verde took on Chile and Finland in its March friendlies in a series hosted in New Zealand. After losing 4–2 to the unqualified Chile, Cabo Verde beat Finland on penalties after a 1–1 draw. Bubista shuffled his team around, knowing the depth of his roster will be tested in North America.

To mitigate the potentially extreme heat, Cabo Verde’s manager has said his staff is “working on managing training load, hydration and specific nutrition.”

What We Can Expect From Cabo Verde Fans

Cabo Verdeans will show off their flag with immense pride. | Joe Allison/FIFA/Getty Images

Cabo Verde may be the second smallest nation by population to qualify for this World Cup, and while enjoying this North American World Cup certainly won’t be cheap, but Bubista’s side will have its fair share of support this summer.

Migration pre-independence means Cabo Verdeans are found in all corners of the globe, with hundreds of thousands of people of Cabo Verdean descent believed to currently reside in the United States. There’s a strong diaspora in Boston, for example, and plenty will hope to follow the team around on its World Cup adventure.

The joyous, euphoric scenes that followed last October’s 3–0 win over Eswatini showed just how much qualification meant to all involved, as well as the close-knit ties between players and supporters.

Expect a celebration of West African music in and around Atlanta, Miami and Houston, where Cabo Verde will play its three group stage games.

National Expectations

Cape Verde will be playing without pressure. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

How can their be any lofty expectations for a tiny island competing at its very first World Cup?

Cabo Verde is thrilled to be here, and will relish every moment in North America this summer. Supporters would love to see them earn a result, and the impressive qualifying campaign suggests Bubista’s men may turn a few heads, but really, they’re just out to enjoy themselves.

Facing European champions Spain in its group stage opener will be an unforgettable experience for a group of players that once regarded such occasions as mere fantasy.

And Finally...

Vibe Check : Thrilled to be here

: Thrilled to be here Who Cabo Verde Doesn't Want to Face: Happy to face anyone

Happy to face anyone One Stat That Defines Cabo Verde: Likely to boast an average age of more than 30, Cabo Verde will have one of the oldest rosters at this tournament

Likely to boast an average age of more than 30, Cabo Verde will have one of the oldest rosters at this tournament If Things Go Wrong: The lack of talent to compete on the biggest stage will be its downfall

The lack of talent to compete on the biggest stage will be its downfall What Will Everyone Say If Cabo Verde Goes Out Early? Short but oh so sweet

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