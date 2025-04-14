Can Kylian Mbappe Play vs. Arsenal After Real Madrid Red Card?
Kylian Mbappé received the fourth red card of his career just three days before Real Madrid's all-important clash with Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Last week, Real Madrid were stunned by Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Declan Rice scored two brilliant free kicks at the Emirates before Mikel Merino put the Gunners up 3–0 on aggregate.
Los Blancos followed the horrible European night with a much-needed 0–1 victory over Alavés in La Liga, but had to do so without Mbappé for over 50 minutes. The Frenchman was sent off in the first half after a reckless challenge on midfielder Antonio Blanco.
Mbappé will have to serve a suspension for the red card, and Real Madrid's next match comes against Arsenal.
Yes, Mbappé can still play against Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals despite the red card he received at the weekend. Since the Frenchman was sent off in La Liga, his impending suspension does not apply to the Champions League.
Expect to see Mbappé lead the line for Real Madrid when they face the Gunners on Wednesday, Apr. 16. Carlo Ancelotti will need his leading goalscorer to deliver a monumental performance at the Santiago Bernabéu if Real Madrid want to pull off the ultimate comeback against Arsenal.
Real Madrid will be without the suspended Eduardo Camavinga for the second leg of their quarterfinal tie against Arsenal, though. The midfielder received a second yellow card at the Emirates in the dying moments of the match and therefore is ineligible to play in Wednesday's fixture.
Following the all-important game at the Santiago Bernabéu, Mbappé will serve his red card suspension. Although the France international has yet to receive his confirmed punishment, he will at the minimum be unavailable against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, Apr. 20. He could also miss Real Madrid's matches against Getafe and Celta Vigo as well.