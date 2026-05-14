Canada 2026 World Cup Preview: Hope Swirls for Overlooked Host Nation

Set to make just its third-ever World Cup appearance, Canada is looking to forge an unexpected run on home soil this summer—and it all starts in Toronto on June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Reds come into the tournament in search of its first win on the world stage, having lost all six of its previous matches across the 1986 and 2022 editions. A favorable draw and impressive growth under Jesse Marsch have the host nation dreaming of more than just three points, though.

Buoyed by the support of home crowds, Canada has its sights set on the knockout stage, a feat that would rewrite the host nation’s history books. But are Marsch’s men up to the task?

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Friday, June 12 BMO Field Canada vs. Qatar Thursday, June 18 BC Place Switzerland vs. Canada Wednesday, June 24 BC Place

Manager: Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch has an uphill battle to get Canada to the knockout stage. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2024

: Since 2024 Manager meter: Work in progress

After getting passed over by the USMNT, Marsch took charge of Canada and never looked back.

The outspoken American embraced his promising, yet unpolished squad and slowly built a culture inside the dressing room and on the training ground that demands intensity and respect. However, a newfound identity is not guaranteed to bring success on the world stage—much still needs to be done on that front.

How Canada Plays

Preferred formation : 4-4-2

: 4-4-2 Style: Aggressive pressing

Aggressive pressing Key strengths: Physicality, organized defense

Physicality, organized defense Key weaknesses: Goalscoring, lack of discipline

Canada plays with a physical—sometimes borderline—edge that is a blessing and a curse. The team’s aggressive style and press helps suffocate opponents and keep games tight, but it also leads to red cards.

Even the strongest of defenses cannot do its job when playing down a man, especially when the team is almost always searching for a goal at the same time.

Ones to Watch

Canada’s side is full of players plying their trade in Europe. | Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

X-Factor: Any attacker who goes by the nickname “Iceman” can be relied upon to keep his cool under pressure in front of goal. So, you can expect Jonathan David to be a key factor in a dark-horse run for the Canadians on home soil.

Breakout Star: After a failed move to Marseille, Ismaël Koné has rediscovered his verve at Sassuolo in Serie A. Expect to see plenty of dynamic running with the ball as he looks to impose himself on games and gain Marsch’s side a foothold.

What Canada Will Be Wearing

Canada’s 2026 World Cup jerseys. | Nike

Canada’s World Cup jerseys, manufactured by Nike, feature a deep red home jersey with a two-tone maple leaf across the front and back. The shirt also boasts a lucky loonie—the country’s golden one-dollar coin featuring a loon. The Reds’ away jersey is black with white maple leaves and gives off a starry-night sky effect.

Canada’s Predicted Starting XI

Canada need Alphonso Davies fit and firing. | FootballUser

At this point, even a casual Canada fan could spout at least half of Marsch’s XI. Players like Moïse Bombito, Jonathan David, Tajon Buchanan and Stephen Eustáquio will likely start every game for the Reds, as will Dayne St. Clair between the posts.

Alphonso Davies joins the list of nonnegotiable starters, but questions still remain of his fitness. The Bayern Munich star tore his ACL in March 2025 and returned to action in December, but several setbacks have hindered his full recovery and limited his minutes.

Speaking of questions, there’s still debate over the best partner for David in the attack. Tani Oluwaseyi is the favorite, but the striker’s goalscoring has dried up, leaving the door ajar for Cyle Larin or Daniel Jebbison to sneak into the XI. Promise David was also an option, but the forward will likely not recover in time from surgery he underwent in February to repair a hip injury.

Current Form

Canada was not at its best during the March international window. The team only managed a 2–2 draw with Iceland and then a goalless draw with Tunisia—two teams the Reds should be able to beat.

It must be said that Marsch was without a handful of his key players, including Davies and Bombito, but even he will be concerned that his men could not score a goal from open play in 180 minutes against two inferior sides. Fixing Canada’s attacking woes remains the top priority.

What We Can Expect From Canada Fans

Canada fans brave harsh weather to see their team play in person. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Canada fans might not be as raucous or fervent as European or South American supporters, but they still come with a burning desire to see their team perform well, even if it means sitting outside in frigid temperatures to see the action unfold in person—a problem they will be pleased to avoid this summer.

Much like the country’s reputation, Reds fans are nonjudgemental and welcoming. Diehard fan groups, like the Voyageurs, will share the stands with more casual viewers at the showpiece event, growing the community of red-clad supporters with each passing game.

Together, their voices, spirit and flags will create a fortress for Marsch’s team, who will need the backing of the home crowd to achieve its goals on the world stage. Even those who cannot attend the games in person will be cheering on the team at watch parties throughout the country, and the party just might get taken to the streets if Canada delivers on the pitch.

National Expectations

Canada is eyeing its first knockout stage appearance in World Cup history. | Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto/Getty Images

After Bosnia and Herzegovina got past Italy to secure the final spot in Group B, expectations for the Reds suddenly surged. Fans who were once satisfied with a solid group stage effort suddenly changed their tune, convinced Canada could advance to the knockout stage.

Some have even pegged Marsch’s side to win the group, though Switzerland are the favorites in many people’s eyes. But bagging second place is a realistic goal considering the team placed fourth at the 2024 Copa América—a much harder feat than finishing above Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina this summer.

Surviving the group stage would mark a World Cup-first for Canada, and doing so on home soil would be a dream for both the team and the fans.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Dreamers

: Dreamers Who Canada Doesn't Want to Face: USMNT

USMNT One Stat That Defines Canada: The Reds have scored just two goals from open play in its last seven matches

The Reds have scored just two goals from open play in its last seven matches If Things Go Wrong: Blame will fall on the team’s lack of output up top

Blame will fall on the team’s lack of output up top What Will Everyone Say If Canada Goes Out Early? Canada’s World Cup hopes were nothing more than a fantasy

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