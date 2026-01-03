Canada Star on Cusp of European Transfer After MLS Success—Report
Canadian men’s national team left winger Ali Ahmed is reportedly leaving Vancouver Whitecaps FC to join Norwich City in the English Championship as he looks towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Canada co-hosts alongside the United States and Mexico.
According to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti, the left winger is currently in England and had a medical with the club on Friday before preparing to sign a two-year deal, departing the North American game for the first time as a professional.
Ahmed played a critical role with the Whitecaps in 2025, posting 11 assists in 27 regular-season and playoff matches, before finding the back of the net in the MLS Cup final as the Whitecaps fell 3–1 to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. His goal made him just the second Canadian to ever score in an MLS Cup final.
With Canada, the Whitecaps Academy product has a goal and four assists and has started 16 of the last 22 matches under manager Jesse Marsch, making him a favorite to start on the left wing ahead of Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies at left back at the World Cup.
The 25-year-old had one year remaining on his MLS contract, meaning Vancouver will receive a transfer fee for his services. According to Manuel Veth, that sits around $2.3 million initially, with add-ons and a sell-on clause on top.
He had previous links to Europe before, earning interest from Schalke 04 in the 2. Bundesliga but opting to stay with his consistent situation with Vancouver through the end of the 2025 MLS season.
Known for his high-pressing abilities and individual dribbling talents, he has shown an adept ability to break down backlines in transition, while also putting in consistent defensive performances.
“When we’re pressing, it’s like having an extra player on the pitch. Really,” Marsch said of Ahmed in November, before he earned a finalist nod for Canada Soccer’s Player of the Year Award in 2025.
“He can cover ground. He’s intelligent in his position. He’s aggressive when he goes after things. He’s adapted and learned exactly what we need out of him in that position. Because of that, he’s been an incredible addition and an incredible boost to everything we do.”
Canaries Looking to Avoid Relegation, Whitecaps Move On
A native of Toronto, Ahmed would join a line of Canadians to play for the Canaries, following Paul Peschisolido’s brief tenure with the club in 2005 and Jimmy Brennan’s three seasons from 2003 to 2006. At the same time, he would join American forward Josh Sargent, as a Concacaf player, in the squad.
Sitting 22nd in the Championship and battling to avoid relegation to League One, Norwich reportedly see Ahmed as a starting option to elevate their level. After 25 games, the Canaries have just 28 goals, good for eighth-worst in the league.
Back in MLS, the Whitecaps will look to their depth and the January transfer window to move on to contend for MLS Cup and the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2026. Currently, Scotland World Cup hopeful and Whitecaps Designated Player Ryan Gauld is poised to take the responsibility, after missing nearly all of 2025 with a knee injury.
Ahmed will likely be back at the Whitecaps’ home stadium, BC Place, in June, as the venue is set to host Canada’s World Cup Group B games against Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24, after their tournament opener in Toronto on June 12 against one of Italy, the 12th-ranked team in the world or Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland.