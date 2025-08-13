Carabao Cup 2025–26: Draw, Fixtures, Round by Round Guide
The 2025–26 Carabao Cup is underway as teams from the Premier League all the way down to League Two compete in England’s secondary cup competition.
While failing to match the prestige of the FA Cup, it remains a staple of the football calendar with a sizeable prize at its conclusion. For Premier League sides, it offers a genuine opportunity of major silverware and a memorable trip to Wembley Stadium. For those in lower divisions, it serves as a battleground for giant killings and can provide a much-needed cash injection.
Liverpool are the competition’s most successful club with ten past titles to their name and they have featured in three of the last four finals. However, despite their Premier League success, the Reds were unable to defend their crown last season.
Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are among those aiming to close the gap between themselves and Liverpool, while a host of sides will be aiming to replicate Newcastle United in 2024–25 by winning the trophy for the first time this term.
Carabao Cup 2025–26 Round Dates
Round
Date
Preliminary round
July 29–August 5, 2025
First round
August 12–19, 2025
Second round
w/c August 25, 2025
Third round
w/c September 15 and w/c September 22, 2025
Fourth round
w/c October 27, 2025
Fifth round
w/c December 15, 2025
Semi-finals
w/c January 12 and w/c February 2, 2025
Final
March 22, 2026
When Is the Carabao Cup Draw?
With the first round of the Carabao Cup almost finished, attention now turns to the second round. The draw for the next set of fixtures takes place on Wednesday, August 13.
North Section
Ball Number
Team (Northern Section)
1
Accrington Stanley
2
Bradford City
3
Burnley
4
Derby County
5
Doncaster Rovers
6
Everton
7
Grimsby Town
8
Leeds United
9
Lincoln City
10
Manchester United
11
Mansfield Town
12
Port Vale
13
Preston North End
14
Rotherham United
15
Stockport County
16
Stoke City
17
Sunderland
18
Wigan Athletic
19
Wrexham
20
Barnsley or Fleetwood Town
21
Birmingham City or Sheffield United
22
Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday
23
Huddersfield Town or Leicester City
24
Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion
South Section
Ball Number
Team (Northern Section)
1
Bournemouth
2
AFC Wimbledon
3
Brentford
4
Brighton & Hove Albion
5
Bristol City
6
Bromley
7
Cambridge United
8
Cardiff City
9
Charlton Athletic
10
Coventry City
11
Fulham
12
Millwall
13
Norwich City
14
Oxford United
15
Plymouth Argyle
16
Reading
17
Southampton
18
Swansea City
19
West Ham United
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21
Wycombe Wanderers
22
Cheltenham Town or Exeter City
Carabao Cup Fixtures and Results
When Is the Carabao Cup Final?
The Carabao Cup final will once again be staged at Wembley Stadium and this year’s showpiece event will take place on March 22, 2026.
This is a week later than last year’s final and will force some rescheduling in the English football calendar, with the Premier League most likely to be affected by the big match.
Who Was the Last Team to Win the Carabao Cup?
Newcastle ended their agonising 70-year wait for domestic silverware by beating Liverpool in last season’s Carabao Cup final, with Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scoring in a 2–1 victory at Wembley for the Magpies.
Including the Reds, Newcastle beat five Premier League sides en route to the title. They conquered Nottingham Forest in the second round, Chelsea in the fourth, Brentford in the last eight and then Arsenal in the semi-final before triumphing over Liverpool.