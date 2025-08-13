SI

Carabao Cup 2025–26: Draw, Fixtures, Round by Round Guide

The first major piece of silverware on offer in English football is awarded in March.

Ewan Ross-Murray

The Carabao Cup was handed to a new champion last season.
The Carabao Cup was handed to a new champion last season.

The 2025–26 Carabao Cup is underway as teams from the Premier League all the way down to League Two compete in England’s secondary cup competition.

While failing to match the prestige of the FA Cup, it remains a staple of the football calendar with a sizeable prize at its conclusion. For Premier League sides, it offers a genuine opportunity of major silverware and a memorable trip to Wembley Stadium. For those in lower divisions, it serves as a battleground for giant killings and can provide a much-needed cash injection.

Liverpool are the competition’s most successful club with ten past titles to their name and they have featured in three of the last four finals. However, despite their Premier League success, the Reds were unable to defend their crown last season.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are among those aiming to close the gap between themselves and Liverpool, while a host of sides will be aiming to replicate Newcastle United in 2024–25 by winning the trophy for the first time this term.

Carabao Cup 2025–26 Round Dates

Round

Date

Preliminary round

July 29–August 5, 2025

First round

August 12–19, 2025

Second round

w/c August 25, 2025

Third round

w/c September 15 and w/c September 22, 2025

Fourth round

w/c October 27, 2025

Fifth round

w/c December 15, 2025

Semi-finals

w/c January 12 and w/c February 2, 2025

Final

March 22, 2026

When Is the Carabao Cup Draw?

With the first round of the Carabao Cup almost finished, attention now turns to the second round. The draw for the next set of fixtures takes place on Wednesday, August 13.

North Section

Ball Number

Team (Northern Section)

1

Accrington Stanley

2

Bradford City

3

Burnley

4

Derby County

5

Doncaster Rovers

6

Everton

7

Grimsby Town

8

Leeds United

9

Lincoln City

10

Manchester United

11

Mansfield Town

12

Port Vale

13

Preston North End

14

Rotherham United

15

Stockport County

16

Stoke City

17

Sunderland

18

Wigan Athletic

19

Wrexham

20

Barnsley or Fleetwood Town

21

Birmingham City or Sheffield United

22

Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday

23

Huddersfield Town or Leicester City

24

Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion

South Section

Ball Number

Team (Northern Section)

1

Bournemouth

2

AFC Wimbledon

3

Brentford

4

Brighton & Hove Albion

5

Bristol City

6

Bromley

7

Cambridge United

8

Cardiff City

9

Charlton Athletic

10

Coventry City

11

Fulham

12

Millwall

13

Norwich City

14

Oxford United

15

Plymouth Argyle

16

Reading

17

Southampton

18

Swansea City

19

West Ham United

20

Wolverhampton Wanderers

21

Wycombe Wanderers

22

Cheltenham Town or Exeter City

Carabao Cup Fixtures and Results

When Is the Carabao Cup Final?

The Carabao Cup final will once again be staged at Wembley Stadium and this year’s showpiece event will take place on March 22, 2026.

This is a week later than last year’s final and will force some rescheduling in the English football calendar, with the Premier League most likely to be affected by the big match.

Who Was the Last Team to Win the Carabao Cup?

Newcastle, Carabao Cup
Newcastle United won last season's Carabao Cup.

Newcastle ended their agonising 70-year wait for domestic silverware by beating Liverpool in last season’s Carabao Cup final, with Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scoring in a 2–1 victory at Wembley for the Magpies.

Including the Reds, Newcastle beat five Premier League sides en route to the title. They conquered Nottingham Forest in the second round, Chelsea in the fourth, Brentford in the last eight and then Arsenal in the semi-final before triumphing over Liverpool.

