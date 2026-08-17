Cardiff vs. Wrexham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham begin their new Championship campaign with a trip to face Cardiff City on Monday.

Phil Parkinson’s side secured the highest finish in club history last season when they finished seventh and narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs. They expect the second tier to be even more competitive this time around, particularly with the playoff positions expanded from four teams to six.

The Red Dragons endured a difficult start upon their return to the Championship a year ago and will be desperate to hit the ground running on opening night. It won’t be easy, though, against the team that knocked them out of the Carabao Cup last season and who will be buoyed by a huge home crowd.

Cardiff vs. Wrexham Score Prediction

A Point Apiece

George Thomason could make the left wingback role his own this season. | Richard Sellers/PA Images/Getty Images

Wrexham finished as the highest-ranked team in Wales last season, and Cardiff will be desperate to reclaim that title upon their return to the Championship. There are similarities between the two teams’ direct styles of play, which could create a cagey encounter amid an extremely hostile atmosphere.

The Red Dragons are widely tipped to challenge for the playoffs this season, while the Bluebirds will initially be focused on establishing themselves back in the second tier before looking further up the table. Whatever the future holds, both teams will begin as equals in South Wales on opening night.

A change in goal: Anthony Patterson was signed to be Wrexham’s new first-choice goalkeeper and should be thrown straight into action against Cardiff. After a summer of uncertainty between the sticks, this is Parkinson’s chance to finally end the goalkeeper debate.

Anthony Patterson was signed to be Wrexham’s new first-choice goalkeeper and should be thrown straight into action against Cardiff. After a summer of uncertainty between the sticks, this is Parkinson’s chance to finally end the goalkeeper debate. Drawing a blank: Wrexham have not scored in any of their last three matches and have failed to find the net in four of their last six games. It is becoming an increasing concern with attacking talisman Josh Windass still sidelined, while neither Sam Smith nor Kieffer Moore is regarded as a standout striker at this level.

Wrexham have not scored in any of their last three matches and have failed to find the net in four of their last six games. It is becoming an increasing concern with attacking talisman Josh Windass still sidelined, while neither Sam Smith nor Kieffer Moore is regarded as a standout striker at this level. Only here to see Wrexham: It could be close to a sellout at the 33,280-capacity Cardiff City Stadium on Monday, with the eyes of the soccer world watching the two Welsh sides. Wrexham are used to dealing with the intense media attention surrounding the club and will hope to handle the occasion better than Cardiff.

Prediction: Cardiff 1–1 Wrexham

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Cardiff

This would appear to be the current strongest lineup available. | FotMob

There aren’t expected to be many surprises when Wrexham name their starting lineup against Cardiff in the Championship opener.

Patterson should be handed his debut in goal, with a back three of Zak Vyner, Dom Hyam and Callum Doyle. There is an argument that Dan Scarr could be a better option against Cardiff target man Yousef Salech, but Hyam is expected to retain his place.

Danny Imray and George Thomason are expected to start in the two wingback roles, with Lewis O’Brien and Matty James the current preferred midfield partnership. Nathan Broadhead should start in attacking midfield, while Ollie Rathbone appears to be the more trusted option than Bailey Cadamarteri for the other role.

Parkinson has rotated his strikers throughout preseason, but Sam Smith appears to be the favored choice to lead the line at the moment. Ben Sheaf is back in training but is expected to be carefully eased back into action, while Windass remains sidelined. Even if fit, Liberato Cacace is not expected to start at left wingback.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Cardiff (3-4-2-1): Patterson; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, James, O’Brien, Thomason; Rathbone, Broadhead; Smith.

What Time Does Cardiff vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: Cardiff, Wales

Cardiff, Wales Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City Stadium Date: Monday, August 17

Monday, August 17 Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Cardiff vs. Wrexham on TV and Live Stream

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