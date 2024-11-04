Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Vinicius Junior's Mindset After 2024 Ballon d'Or Snub
The world might still be talking about the controversial 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, but Carlo Ancelotti insisted the decision is in the past for both Real Madrid and Vinícius Júnior.
Just one week ago, Rodri claimed soccer's most prestigious individual award over Vinícius Jr. The Brazilian was considered the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or after helping Real Madrid win La Liga, the Champions League and Spanish Super Cup, but Rodri took home the honor for his contributions to Manchester City's Premier League title and Spain's European championship.
When asked about Vinícius Jr.'s mindset ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with AC Milan, Ancelotti responded, “Vinicius is sad, like us, but not because of the Ballon d’Or, but because of what's happening in Valencia.”
Southeast Spain was hit by the DANA natural disaster last week, causing deadly floods throughout the Valencia region. Over 200 people lost their lives due to the devastating storm, and the death toll is still rising.
In response to the tragedy, the Spanish Football Federation postponed Real Madrid's La Liga match against Valencia, as well as Villarreal's clash with Rayo Vallecano.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
"The sadness is not [due to the Ballon d'Or], but for what is happening here in Spain," Ancelotti continued. "[Vinícius Jr.] is fine. He realizes what is happening. Luckily we didn’t play on Saturday and Vinicius trained well, like everyone else.”
Real Madrid must now turn its attention to the Champions League as the defending European champions prepare to host Milan on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The match will mark the first time Los Blancos take the pitch after skipping the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony in solidarity with Vinícius Jr.
Ancelotti also did not travel to Paris despite winning the Men's Coach of the Year award. Instead, he posted on X, "I want to thank my Family, my President, my Club, my Players and above all Vini and Carvajal."
All eyes will be on Vinícius Jr. as Real Madrid looks to pull off another magical European night at the Santiago Bernabéu.