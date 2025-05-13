Carlo Ancelotti to Land World-Leading Salary as Brazil Boss, per Report
Carlo Ancelotti will become the world's highest-paid international manager once he assumes his post as Brazil boss on May 26, per reports.
Brazil have already confirmed the 65-year-old as their new head coach, with the Italian departing Real Madrid at the end of a disappointing 2024-25 season. Los Blancos are expected to appoint former player Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti's successor after the Spaniard's exit from Bayer Leverkusen was confirmed.
The Brazilian FA (CFB) have long sought to appoint Ancelotti, one of the most successful club managers of all time, in their bid to claim a sixth World Cup. The Selecao haven't triumphed on the big stage since 2002 and are in desperate need of rejuvenation. Their 4-1 defeat to bitter rivals Argentina earlier this year depicted the gulf between the two South American behemoths, and La Albiceleste will be defending their World Cup crown in North America next year.
CFB president Ednaldo Rodrigues said Brazil's appointment of the "greatest coach in history" is a "statement to the world," and they were willing to offer Ancelotti a mightily lucrative contract in order to secure his services. According to Globoesporte (via Marca), the 65-year-old will receive a net salary of €10m (£8m/$11.1m) and a whopping €5m (€4.2m/$5.6m) bonus should he guide Brazil to World Cup glory in 2026.
Ancelotti is currently contracted until the end of the tournament in North America, although there's scope for the Italian to extend his stay with the Selecao.
His new salary would see him usurp England's Thomas Tuchel as the world's highest-paid international manager, and he'll earn approximately €6m ($6.7m) more a year compared to predecessor Dorival Junior. Roberto Mancini had been contracted to a mammoth deal worth upwards of €20m ($22.3m) with the Saudi Arabian national team, but he left the role in October 2024.
Still, Ancelotti's €10m ($11.1m) salary still pales in comparison to some of the world's highest-paid club managers. Diego Simeone's €30m ($33.3m) salary remains at the top of the charts, with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Luis Enrique, Stefano Pioli and Jorge Jesus all reportedly earning in excess of €10m ($11.1m) annually.