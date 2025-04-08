Champions League All-Time Top Scorers: The Greatest Goal Machines in Europe
In September 1955, Sporting Lisbon's João Baptista Martins became the first-ever scorer in the history of the European Cup––now known as the UEFA Champions League––opening the scoring in a 3-3 draw with FK Partizan.
Since that historic day, over 10,000 goals have been scored in European soccer's elite competition, with thousands of different goalscorers.
While many players found the net just once or twice, others have been far more prolific, scoring consistently year after year and, in some cases, winning title after title.
Here, we’ve ranked the 11 top scorers in Champions League history.
=10. Erling Haaland
Games: 48
Goals: 49
Even more remarkable than Erling Haaland making this list at just 24 is the incredible rate at which he scores in what is considered the most competitive tournament in world soccer.
Since his Champions League debut for RB Salzburg in 2019, the Norwegian has made the competition look effortless, averaging over a goal per game.
In 2020-21, aged 20, Haaland became the youngest player in Champions League history to finish as the tournament's top scorer, netting 10 goals in just 705 minutes of soccer for Borussia Dortmund.
=10. Alfredo Di Stéfano
Games: 58
Goals: 49
The Champions League’s first true superstar, Alfredo Di Stéfano led Real Madrid to five straight European Cup titles from 1956 to 1960.
Remarkably, he scored in every final, including a hat-trick in the last as Los Blancos thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3.
9. Thierry Henry
Games: 112
Goals: 50
Thierry Henry spent years chasing Champions League glory with Arsenal, scoring 35 goals for the club but falling short—most notably in the 2006 final loss to Barcelona.
After moving to Barça in 2007, he didn’t have to wait long, lifting the trophy in 2009 after a 2-0 win over Manchester United.
8. Kylian Mbappé
Games: 85
Goals: 55
Defenders quake at the sight of Kylian Mbappé charging towards them. Incredibly fast, supremely skilled, and with a lethal eye for goal, the 26-year-old has already cemented his place as one of soccer's all-time greats, with nearly 400 career goals, 55 of which have come in the Champions League.
While he’s yet to win the coveted trophy, now playing for Real Madrid—the tournament's most successful team—it surely won't be long before he does.
=7. Ruud van Nistelrooy
Games: 73
Goals: 56
You've got to feel for Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Despite prolific spells with PSV, Manchester United, and Real Madrid—averaging a goal every 109 minutes and finishing as the Champions League's top scorer three times—Ruud van Nistelrooy never won the title. The closest he came was in 2001-02, when United reached the semifinals but were defeated by Bayer Leverkusen.
=7. Thomas Müller
Games: 161
Goals: 56
A true Bayern Munich and Germany legend, Thomas Müller has racked up over 300 goals for club and country in a career filled with nearly every major honor.
Of his 56 Champions League goals, his best returns came in 2012-13—when Bayern won the title—and 2015-16, scoring eight times in both campaigns.
His only goal in a final came in 2012 against Chelsea, though he ultimately finished on the losing side as the Blues triumphed on penalties.
5. Raúl
Games: 142
Goals: 71
A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Raúl played a key role in helping Los Blancos lift the trophy in 1997–98, 1999–2000, and 2001–02, scoring in the final during wins over Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen.
The Spaniard also finished as the tournament's top scorer twice, in 1999–2000 and 2000–01.
After leaving Madrid for FC Schalke in 2010 at the age of 33, he continued his Champions League exploits, scoring five goals as the Royal Blues reached the semifinals for the first time in their history.
4. Karim Benzema
Games: 152
Goals: 90
Like Alfredo Di Stéfano, Karim Benzema lifted the Champions League five times with Real Madrid during his 14-year spell at the Santiago Bernabéu, with his first win in 2014 and his last in 2022.
The Frenchman finished as the competition's top scorer during the latter, netting an impressive 15 goals, including three in the semifinals as Los Blancos edged past Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate in one of the greatest fixtures in the competition's history.
3. Robert Lewandowski
Games: 130
Goals: 103
Robert Lewandowski has been delivering in the Champions League for a long time now, scoring at least five goals in 12 of the last 13 seasons.
His best haul came in 2019-20 when he bagged 15 goals to help Bayern Munich secure their sixth title. That remains his only Champions League triumph, but with the Pole still shining at Barcelona in his mid-thirties, that could soon change.
2. Lionel Messi
Games: 163
Goals: 129
Lionel Messi won the Champions League four times with FC Barcelona, finishing as the tournament's top scorer on six occasions.
Notably, he scored twice in two separate final victories for the Catalans––first in 2009, when he famously sent a looping header past Manchester United's Edwin van der Sar––a remarkable feat given his diminutive size––and again in 2011, when Barcelona again triumphed 3-1 over United.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
Games: 183
Goals: 140
The undisputed Champions League GOAT, Cristiano Ronaldo was a relentless scorer during his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. Not only is he the tournament's all-time top scorer, but he also holds the record for the most goals in a single season, having netted 17 times in 2013-14 for Madrid as it secured its 10th title.
Although four of his 140 goals came in finals, his most iconic was the breathtaking overhead kick for Madrid against future club Juventus in the 2018 quarterfinals, where he soared into the air to execute a perfect bicycle kick from the middle of the box.