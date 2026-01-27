Champions League Bracket 2026: Projected Teams, Knockout Playoff Matchups

The league phase of the 2025–26 Champions League is almost at its conclusion and the stakes are through the roof for participants across Europe.

The table is finely-poised heading into the final round of fixtures on Wednesday, Jan. 28 as clubs vie not only for their place in the knockout phase of the competition, but for automatic progression to the last 16 with a top-eight finish.

Only four clubs have been eliminated from the Champions League entirely and two certain of their last 16 berth heading into Matchday 8, with plenty on the line for the remaining sides fighting for continental success.

With the help of Opta’s fabled supercomputer, which has predicted the final league phase standings after the penultimate round of fixtures, we’re able to project how the knockout phase might pan out and which teams will be forced to contest the playoffs.

Predicted Champions League Table After Final Fixtures

Arsenal should finish top of the tree. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

There are a few surprises when it comes to Opta’s predicted table following next Wednesday’s final matches, but Arsenal topping the standings is not one of them. The Gunners are expected to secure maximum points from the league phase, slightly bettering the tally of Bayern Munich, the only other side to have currently qualified for the last 16.

Liverpool and Real Marid are in commanding positions after emphatic Matchday 7 victories and are slated to finish third and fourth respectively, while Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to finish just below them. Despite both currently sitting outside the top eight, Manchester City and Atlético Madrid are predicted to sneak directly into the round of 16.

That means the European champions Paris Saint-Germain and world champions Chelsea will have to accept a playoff berth, as will last season’s runners-up Inter. Among the other notable names expected to miss out on the top eight are Newcastle United, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Kairat Almaty are the four clubs who have been dumped out already and they are predicted to be joined by PSV Eindhoven, Benfica and Ajax in making early exits.

Pos. Team Current Points Expected Points 1 Arsenal 21 23.86 2 Bayern Munich 18 19.76 3 Liverpool 15 17.58 4 Real Madrid 15 16.44 5 Barcelona 13 15.55 6 Tottenham Hotspur 14 15.49 7 Manchester City 13 15.32 8 Atlético Madrid 13 15.20 9 Paris Saint-Germain 13 14.72 10 Sporting CP 13 14.57 11 Chelsea 13 14.41 12 Atalanta 13 14.27 13 Newcastle United 13 14.01 14 Juventus 12 13.59 15 Inter 12 13.27 16 Borussia Dortmund 11 12.45 17 Bayer Leverkusen 9 10.77 18 Galatasaray 10 10.50 19 Qarabağ 10 10.30 20 Marseille 9 10.19 21 Monaco 9 10.15 22 Olympiacos 8 9.46 23 Napoli 8 9.31 24 Athletic Club 8 9.16 25 PSV Eindhoven 8 8.99 26 Club Brugge 7 8.52 27 Copenhagen 8 8.32 28 Union Saint-Gilloise 6 7.44 29 Pafos 6 7.36 30 Benfica 6 7.28 31 Ajax 6 7.27 32 Bodø/Glimt 6 6.60 33 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 5.24 34 Slavia Prague 3 4.35 35 Villarreal 1 1.96 36 Kairat Almaty 1 1.09

Projected Knockout Bracket Based on Predicted Standings

PSG could face a tricky playoff clash. | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

If the Opta supercomputer’s final standings come to pass, then the projected knockout playoff fixtures will pan out as illustrated below.

Pairings of clubs next to each other in the table will be pitted against another pairing elsewhere in the standings. For example, PSG and Sporting, who are tipped to finish ninth and 10th, will each face one of Napoli or Athletic Club, who are predicted to come 23rd and 24th. Those fixtures will be decided by a draw on Jan. 30.

There are two paths in the knockout playoff round: silver and blue. To use our previous example, should PSG draw Napoli in the silver path, then Sporting would face Athletic Club in the blue path. This would ensure they continue on opposite sides of the draw.

For the last 16 draw, teams are also seeded in pairs. For example, Arsenal and Bayern, predicted to finish first and second respectively, will each face one of the winners of the two playoff ties between the teams who finished 15th to 18th in the league phase—in this instance, Inter, Dortmund, Galatasaray or Bayer Leverkusen. That means the Gunners cannot face Bayern until the final.

Knockout Playoff Projected Fixtures—Silver Path

Monaco (21) or Olympiacos (22) vs. Chelsea (11) or Atalanta (12)

Qarabağ (19) or Marseille (20) vs. Newcastle (13) or Juventus (14)

Napoli (23) or Athletic Club (24) vs. PSG (9) or Sporting (10)

Leverkusen (17) or Galatasaray (18) vs. Inter (15) or Dortmund (16)

Knockout Playoff Projected Fixtures—Blue Path

Olympiacos (22) or Monaco (21) vs. Atalanta (12) or Chelsea (11)

Marseille (20) or Qarabağ (19) vs. Juventus (14) or Newcastle (13)

Athletic Club (24) or Napoli (23) vs. Sporting (10) or PSG (9)

Galatasaray (18) or Leverkusen (17) vs. Dortmund (16) or Inter (15)

Last 16 Projected Fixtures—Silver Path

Barcelona (5) or Tottenham (6) vs. Chelsea (11), Atalanta (12), Monaco (21) or Olympiacos (22)

Liverpool (3) or Real Madrid (4) vs. Newcastle (13), Juventus (14), Qarabağ (19) or Marseille (20)

Man City (7) or Atlético Madrid (8) vs. PSG (9), Sporting (10), Napoli (23) or Athletic Club (24)

Arsenal (1) or Bayern (2) vs. Inter (15), Dortmund (16), Leverkusen (17) or Galatasaray (18)

Last 16 Projected Fixtures—Blue Path

Tottenham (6) or Barcelona (5) vs. Chelsea (11), Atalanta (12), Monaco (21) or Olympiacos (22)

Real Madrid (4) or Liverpool (3) vs. Newcastle (13), Juventus (14), Qarabağ (19) or Marseille (20)

Atlético Madrid (8) or Man City (7) vs. PSG (9), Sporting (10), Napoli (23) or Athletic Club (24)

Bayern (2) or Arsenal (1) vs. Inter (15), Dortmund (16), Leverkusen (17) or Galatasaray (18)

Key Projected Knockout Round Matchups

Chelsea and Barcelona could lock horns in the last 16. | Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

The above projected paths are a tad confusing, so let’s pick out the key potential matchups in both the Champions League playoff round and last 16.

There are some meaty potential duels in the playoffs. As per Opta’s projections, PSG would wind up facing one of Athletic Club or Napoli, both tantalising fixtures. The French giants have already been held by the former in the league phase this season, while the Serie A champions would make life immensely difficult for Luis Enrique’s men.

Chelsea’s possible battle with Monaco would be intriguing, as would an all-German affair between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. Inter vs. Galatasaray has a certain prestige to it, too.

But it’s the last 16 where the real blockbusters arrive. Chelsea would face up against either Barcelona, whom they beat 3–0 in the league phase, or London rivals Tottenham should they progress, while another potential all-England affair between Liverpool and Newcastle would promise fireworks.

Real Madrid and Liverpool could also face a resurgent Juventus side under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti that would involve an awkward trip to Turin, while the possible meeting between PSG and Man City, two of the previous three competition winners, would set pulses racing.

There would be no easy fixtures for either Bayern or Arsenal, with last season’s finalists Inter in the mix—admittedly the Gunners did just beat the Italians 3–1 at San Siro. Der Klassiker could be on the cards if Dortmund make it beyond the playoff, while a trip to Galatasaray is best avoided.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS