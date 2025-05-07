Champions League Final Ticket Prices Revealed: What It Really Costs to Be There
The stage is set for the 2025 UEFA Champions League final, as Inter Milan face Paris Saint-Germain on May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Inter reached the final in dramatic fashion, edging past FC Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate across two legs, with the second tie going to extra time, where Davide Frattesi scored the winner to secure Inter’s second final appearance in three seasons.
PSG, on the other hand, comfortably overcame Arsenal, winning 3-1 on aggregate to secure a first final appearance since 2019-20, with goals from Ousmane Dembélé, Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi sealing their place.
With Inter having last won the trophy in 2009-10 and PSG still seeking their first, this year's final promises to be a tense clash, with both teams loaded with world-class talent eager to claim European glory.
While millions will watch the final from home, only around 75,000 lucky fans will witness this unforgettable event live. Unsurprisingly, securing one of those coveted spots will come at price.
Here's a breakdown of how much tickets to the 2025 Champions League final will cost, and how you can get your hands on some, if you so wish.
Official Champions League Final Ticket Prices
Tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final are traditionally available through three avenues: the official ticket portals of both teams that make the fixture, directly through UEFA itself through a ballot.
A total of 38,700 tickets out of 64,500 were made available for fans and the general public to purchase. The two teams that reach the final will receive 18,000 tickets each, while the remaining tickets were being offered for sale to fans worldwide. However, the general public ballot for the 2025 final closed on Apr. 11.
These tickets come in four price brackets. The first, Category 4, or "Fans First" category, reserved for fans of the teams, will cost a mere €90 ($102). Meanwhile, tickets in Category 3 were priced at €180 ($205), Category 2 tickets came in at €650 ($738), and Category 1 tickets were the most expensive, priced at €950 ($1,080).
Hospitality packages remain available to the general public, though these are extremely limited and come at a much higher cost. Prices range from €5,900 ($6,700) per person for access to a shared lounge, up to €12,900 ($14,660) for a private box.
Can I Buy Resale Tickets for the 2025 Champions League Final?
With general public tickets no longer available from UEFA's official channels, resale tickets are already popping up through various third-party retailers, such as StubHub and SeatPick.
On these platforms, prices for regular tickets can range anywhere from $3,000 all the way up to $29,000 or more for the most premium, pitch-side seats.
However, a serious word of warning: according to UEFA, tickets sold through these platforms will not be valid for the final. Tickets purchased via the official ballot are personalized with the purchaser’s name, making them valid only for that person.
In a statement on their website, UEFA emphasized that any tickets bought from "third-party ticketing websites and secondary ticketing platforms" will be "invalid" and will "not grant entry" to the final.
"UEFA therefore strongly discourages fans from buying tickets from any such websites," the statement reads.
Can You Get Free or Discounted Tickets?
If you’re hoping to score free tickets to the final, you'd either need an immense stroke of luck or be living in a dream world.
UEFA had previously run a competition offering two lucky winners an all-expenses-paid trip to the final, but that contest has now closed. Similarly, other companies like gambling firm bet365 and Australian streaming service Stan Sport had been running competitions, but they’ve since ended as well.
Beyond that, your only chance at attending for free would be as a member of the press, though even then, the application process is competitive and rigorous.
If you're looking for discounted tickets, finalist clubs might run lotteries or offer them at a reduced price to loyal season ticket holders. Otherwise, it seems you'll be paying full price for that coveted seat.
Other Costs to Consider for Final Attendance
Assuming you're still able to get your hands on a ticket, it's important to remember that buying the ticket itself isn’t the only cost associated with attending the Champions League final.
You’ll need to factor in travel to and from Munich—whether by plane, train, or car—as well as parking and/or accommodation. International travel prices around the event date have surged, and accommodation rates are also inflated, with businesses eager to capitalize on the high demand.
Additionally, there are expenses for food, drinks, and any other activities you might want to do in Munich (assuming you plan to make a trip of it). All things considered, it’s likely to be an expensive endeavor, especially since the only tickets left to the general public are hospitality packages or the risky resale tickets.
Tips for Attending the Champions League Final Affordably
Whichever way you go about it, attending the Champions League final won’t be cheap, but there are a few helpful tips that might save you a little cash.
The first would have been registering early for the ticket ballot to secure tickets in the cheaper categories, but since that window has passed, your best bet is to look for savings elsewhere—especially on travel and accommodation.
To reduce costs, consider flying into and staying in cities and towns close to Munich, such as Augsburg, Nuremberg, or Ingolstadt. These areas are likely to be cheaper and might offer a more relaxed trip, even if it’s a tad more inconvenient.
Can’t get a ticket and still want to soak in the atmosphere? Fly in, watch on a big screen from a fan zone, and fly home. It might be a long day or night, but it’s the next best thing to actually being inside the Allianz.