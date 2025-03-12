Champions League Final Tickets 2025: How to Buy, Prices, Key Information
In European soccer, no match is bigger than the UEFA Champions League final.
Each year, millions of fans around the world tune in to witness the battle for continental supremacy, with an estimated 450 million watching Real Madrid defeat Borussia Dortmund last year.
Meanwhile, 86,212 lucky supporters experienced the action live at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.
Ahead of this year's final, if you want to be one of those there in person rather than watching from home, securing tickets early is essential.
Here, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about getting Champions League Final tickets, including where to buy them, expected prices, and tips for locking in your seat.
Champions League Final 2025: Key Details
This year’s Champions League final is set for Saturday, May 31 at the Allianz Arena, home to German giant Bayern Munich.
The stadium accommodates 70,000 fans for European matches.
Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST.
Which two teams will compete on the night remains unknown for now, but FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern are among those still in the competition.
Where to Buy Champions League Final Tickets
UEFA Champions League Final tickets are typically available through three main channels: the official ticket portals of the two competing teams and directly from UEFA.
Club tickets are generally allocated to season ticket holders and club members, with very few, if any, made available for general sale.
Tickets from UEFA, on the other hand, are distributed through a ballot system to manage high demand. Fans can enter the ballot closer to the event for a chance to purchase tickets.
Currently, UEFA has hospitality packages available for purchase, which include access to both shared and private boxes. As expected, these premium packages come at a significant cost.
For those who miss out on tickets through the clubs or the UEFA ballot, authorized second-hand platforms such as StubHub and Ticketmaster offer resale options. However, fans should expect to pay significantly more than the original face value.
Ticket Prices for the Champions League Final 2025
Ticket prices for the 2025 Champions League final have not yet been released.
However, for the 2024 final, tickets were divided into four price categories. The most affordable seats, in the Fans First Category, were priced at £60 ($78), while Category 3 tickets were £160 ($208).
Category 2 tickets were available for £430 ($556), and the premium Category 1 tickets, offering the best views, cost £610 ($789) each.
Some tickets are already available on resale platforms, with prices starting at nearly $3,000 and soaring to an eye-watering $32,000 or more.
UEFA's hospitality packages are priced between approximately $5,900 and $7,500 per person.
Tips for Securing Champions League Final Tickets
To avoid disappointment when purchasing 2025 Champions League final tickets, it's important to keep a close watch on UEFA's ticketing portal and register as soon as applications open, as they close quickly.
From there, it really is the luck of the draw.
Last year, only 10,000 tickets were available through the ballot, with those selected able to purchase a maximum of five tickets per person.
If your favorite team qualifies for the final and you're a season ticket holder or club member, you’ll likely have a better chance of securing tickets. For the 2024 final, 25,000 tickets were allocated to each of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
However, both of these allocations are expected to be lower this year due to the Allianz Arena being smaller than Wembley Stadium.
Whichever route you choose, be prepared for long waits in virtual queues. Have your card details ready when you get through, and if purchasing through resale platforms, make sure to use only authorized platforms to avoid scams.
Getting to the Allianz Arena for the Final
The Allianz Arena is located around 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Munich's city center and 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Munich International Airport.
Fans can reach the Allianz from the city center by taking the U6 underground line from Marienplatz, a central transfer hub, to Fröttmaning, which is just a 15-minute walk from the stadium.
Alternatively, fans arriving by car can park in one of the stadium's four multi-storey parking lots, which offer a combined total of 9,800 parking spaces. It's cheaper to purchase a parking permit in advance, though permits can also be bought on the day.
Munich International Airport is well-connected by international flights, with direct services available from cities like Chicago, Denver, Houston, Newark, San Francisco, and Washington from the United States.
What to Expect on Matchday
On matchday, it is advisable to arrive at least two or three hours before kick-off, not only to ensure you can pass through the enhanced security measures—including bag checks and ticket verification—easily but also to soak up the atmosphere of the Allianz Arena before the game.
The stadium, the second-largest in Germany after the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, is packed with amenities, including a Bayern Munich museum, numerous bars and eateries, and a megastore.