Champions League Roundup 3/10: Tottenham Goalkeeper Brutally Humiliated, Michael Olise Lights up Europe

Igor Tudor’s brutal decision to replace Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonín Kinský just 17 minutes into his team’s humiliating 5–2 defeat to Atlético Madrid was the headline moment on the first night of this season’s Champions League round of 16 ties.

After seemingly losing faith in usual starter Guglielmo Vicario, Tudor opted to hand Kinský only his third start of the season—after two previous Carabao Cup matches—and quickly regretted it.

Spurs were three goals down after only 15 minutes and the young Czech stopper was directly at fault for two of them. The Atlético opener saw Kinský slip while trying to play the ball out with his feet, and two passes later Marcos Llorente had slammed it into the net.

It was Micky van de Ven’s slip that allowed Antoine Griezmann in for Atlético’s second in the 14th minute. Around 60 seconds later, Kinský wanted the Metropolitano turf to swallow him up after misplacing a pass that presented Julián Alvarez with an open goal to aim at.

In an unprecedented move that left both fans in the stadium and watching from afar around the world in disbelief, Tudor wasted no time in hooking his goalkeeper. Completely humiliated, Kinský headed straight for the dressing room, with Dominic Solanke, Conor Gallagher and João Palhinha all leaving the bench to go after him in an attempt to console their distraught teammate. Atlético fans awkwardly applauded the goalkeeper as he departed, but Tudor paid him no attention at all.

No one who hasn't been a goalkeeper can understand how difficult it is to play in this position.



Keep your head up and you will go again. — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 10, 2026

On social media, former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea offered Kinský a message of support: “No one who hasn’t been a goalkeeper can understand how difficult it is to play this position. Keep your head up and you will go again.” For TNT Sports, ex-Manchester City stopper Joe Hart said “It broke my heart” to see it and that he was “flabbergasted” by Tudor’s reaction.

Vicario’s presence between the posts slowed the rate of goals but didn’t stop it completely. The Italian was still beaten only five minutes after being thrown into the lion’s den, a rebound header from Atlético defender Robin Le Normand after Vicario had initially made a good save.

Spurs pulled a goal back through fullback Pedro Porro fairly quickly, but a second of the night from Alvarez restored Atlético’s four-goal cushion. The Argentine finished a rapid counter attack only 12 seconds after Jan Oblak had denied Richarlison at the other end.

No stopping them. | Guille Martinez/f22photo/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Ironically, the goalkeeping errors weren’t reserved for Kinský. Into the final 15 minutes, Oblak played a loose ball out from the back that was picked off by Porro and then fired in by Solanke, reducing the aggregate deficit to three goals—slightly less of a mountain for Spurs to climb.

Threatened with relegation in the Premier League, the woeful team will need a near perfect performance in north London next Wednesday to have any chance of keeping their European adventure alive this season.

Bayern Munich Virtually in Quarterfinals Already

If there’s a team with a stronger foot in the quarterfinals than Atlético Madrid, it’s Bayern Munich. The reigning German champions scored six against Atalanta in Bergamo, with the Serie A side replying only with a late consolation that leaves the aggregate margin at five.

Michael Olise bristled with the quality that has made him a regular feature of nine-figure transfer speculation in recent months, scoring twice and assisting once during a stunning individual display. His overall tally for the season so far is 41 goals and assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Right back Josip Josip Stanišić scored from close range after 12 minutes, before Olise found the bottom corner from 18 yards and Serge Gnabry made it 3–0 inside half an hour.

Nicolas Jackson made it four after a Bayern counter early in the second half, before Olise’s second of the game—remarkably similar to his first—put the Bavarians five goals ahead. There was still more than 20 minutes plus stoppage time remaining when Jamal Musiala turned in a fierce Jackson cross, with Mario Pašalić’s 93rd-minute consolation the only blot of the night for a Bayern side that did all of that without Harry Kane—left on the bench throughout to rest.

Newcastle, Barcelona All Square

There were no goals at St James’s Park until the 86th minute. But, after Harvey Barnes handed Newcastle United a late lead, Lamine Yamal’s penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time ensured there is nothing between these teams going into the second leg at Camp Nou.

Barnes, who has nine goal contributions in the Champions League this season and is staking his claim for a place in England’s World Cup squad, scuffed a volley that just about beat Joan García.

But a clumsy challenge from Malick Thiaw on Dani Olmo was a clear penalty and Yamal stayed clam to deny Newcastle what was about to be a very famous win.

Liverpool Beaten by Galatasaray

Mario Lemina stunned Liverpool. | BSR Agency/Getty Images

For the second time this season, Liverpool were beaten by Galatasary in Istanbul. A league phase defeat in October built momentum for a dreadful run of form that the Reds are yet to fully escape, and a single early goal from ex-Southampton and Fulham midfielder Mario Lemina leaves Arne Slot’s team with work to do in the reverse leg at Anfield next week.

Slot won’t be happy about the nature of the goal, the result of a corner that saw Galatasaray win the first and second ball in the crowded penalty area.

Ibrahima Konaté was let off the hook on the hour mark when his double mistake leading to a Victor Osimhen goal was rendered meaningless by an offside flag. The Frenchman was involved again only moments later when a would-be Liverpool equalizer was disallowed following a VAR review that spotted the ball strike the Frenchman’s arm as it was bundled into the net.

