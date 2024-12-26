Chelsea 1-2 Fulham: Player Ratings From Fulham's First Ever Premier League Win at Stamford Bridge
For the first time in Premier League history, Fulham emerged victorious from Stamford Bridge, with a 2-1 win over Chelsea.
The Blues started Boxing Day strong with a beauty of a goal by Cole Palmer to open the scoring in the 16th minute. The hosts looked dangerous in the opening half hour, but they weren't able to increase their lead.
The script flipped in the second half. Fulham returned from the dressing room and began to take control of the game. Despite both teams trading chances, the visitors looked like the better team for the remainder of the night. Finally, in the 82nd minute, Harry Wilson tied the game with a goal that had been brewing the entire second half.
Chelsea had a chance to regain the lead, but Bernd Leno denied Jadon Sancho a minute before stoppage time. When the draw appeared to be cemented, Fulham caught Chelsea's defense on the back foot and Rodrigo Muniz scored the winner in the 95th minute, sending the visiting fans into a frenzy.
It's the first Fulham victory away at Chelsea since 1979 and Marco Silva's men now find themselves eighth on the table, equal on points with reigning champions Manchester City. For Enzo Manresca's Blues, it's a worrying defeat given the manner in which the team looked in the second half. Chelsea have now dropped points in consecutive games and could be overtaken in the standings by Arsenal if Mikel Arteta's side beat Ipswich Town on Friday.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Robert Sánchez
7.6/10
RB: Malo Gusto
6.4/10
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
6.1/10
CB: Levi Colwill
7.3/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
5.9/10
CM: Moisés Caicedo
6.6/10
CM: Enzo Fernández
7/10
RW: Pedro Neto
6.8/10
AM: Cole Palmer
8.2/10
LW: Jadon Sancho
6.4/10
ST: Nicolas Jackson
6.7/10
SUB: Christopher Nkunku (73' for Jackson)
6.3/10
Fulham Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (5-4-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Bernd Leno
8.5/10
RB: Timothy Castagne
7.7/10
CB: Issa Diop
7.4/10
CB: Joachim Andersen
6.9/10
CB: Calvin Bassey
7.8/10
LB: Anthony Robinson
7.3/10
RM: Adama Traoré
6.7/10
CM: Andreas Pereira
6.7/10
CM: Saša Lukić
8.1/10
LM: Alex Iwobi
8/10
ST: Raúl Jiménez
6.9/10
SUB: Harry Wilson (67' for Traoré)
7.5/10
SUB: Tom Cairney (74' for Pereira)
6.3/10
SUB: Rodrigo Muniz (74' for Jiménez)
7.5/10
SUB: Ryan Sessegnon (90' for Iwobi)
N/A