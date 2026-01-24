Chelsea ‘Interested in Bundesliga Winner’ After Jeremy Jacquet Transfer Twist

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich centre back Kim Min-jae after a twist in their pursuit of Rennes’ Jérémy Jacquet.

Jacquet is believed to be Chelsea’s top target for the position but the 20-year-old will not come cheap. Indeed, amid interest from most of Europe’s elite, Rennes are expecting a club-record sale worth as much as €70 million (£60.8 million, $82.5 million) to part ways with the defender mid-season.

With Rennes determined to hang on to Jacquet until the summer, RMC Sport state Chelsea are now considering a bid which would let the youngster spend the remainder of the season with his current employers, before heading to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Jacquet, for his part, has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea, but convincing Rennes to do business has proven challenging and a compromise may be needed to satisfy both parties.

While a delayed agreement to sign Jacquet would boost Chelsea next season, it would not answer the pressing need for defensive reinforcements this month, with new manager Liam Rosenior echoing concerns previously voiced by former boss Enzo Maresca after Levi Colwill’s ACL injury.

Kim to Decide on Bayern Munich Future

Kim Min-jae is a rotation player with Bayern. | ANP/Getty Images

According to Christian Falk, Chelsea have contacted Kim’s representatives to voice their interest in the South Korea international.

Kim, who recently turned 29, is not a regular under Vincent Kompany, having started just seven Bundesliga games this season. Bayern are thought to be incredibly happy with his performance as a backup but recognise Kim may be interested in a greater role elsewhere.

If Kim indicates a willingness to leave, Bayern would reportedly entertain negotiations with suitors like Chelsea in an attempt to recover some of the €50 million paid to sign him from Napoli in the summer of 2023.

Kim would immediately become the oldest player in Rosenior’s squad if he made the move—banished winger Raheem Sterling is the only player over 28—and signing him would represent a significant departure from Chelsea’s usual transfer approach.

A loan deal would be feasible from Chelsea’s perspective but may not appeal to Bayern, who would need a replacement for the South Korean international before the January window shuts.

