Chelsea Sent Jeremy Jacquet Transfer Warning by Rennes Manager

Rennes manager Habib Beye has challenged his side to reject Chelsea’s approach for young defender Jérémy Jacquet.

Having decided to pursue a centre back for new manager Liam Rosenior six months after Enzo Maresca’s request for a signing was rejected, Chelsea drew up a list of targets before quickly settling on Jacquet as their preferred option.

Talks have been held between the two clubs and it is believed that Jacquet has already reached an agreement over personal terms with Chelsea.

All that is left is a handshake over a transfer fee, with Rennes thought to be demanding a fee well over their current record sale, Jérémy Doku’s €60 million (£52 million, $69.7 million) switch to Manchester City.

Habib Beye is keen on keeping his best player. | DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images

While that sort of money would be tough for a club of Rennes’ stature to reject, Beye urged those above him to keep hold of Jacquet for the remainder of the season at the very least.

“I believe Jérémy is very important to our objectives, and if he were to leave, we would have to lower those objectives, because he’s a key player for us, one of the best on our team,” Beye explained.

“We have to be able to resist this kind of approach. There are several factors beyond my control in this matter. We’ll see what happens in the coming days.”

Chelsea ‘All in’ for Blockbuster Deal

Jacquet is enjoying a breakout season. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Jacquet’s career is still in its infancy. The 20-year-old only recently made his 30th Ligue 1 appearance but his sensational form this season has attracted a long list of big-name suitors to his door.

Arsenal and Real Madrid are among those known to be keen on Jacquet but Chelsea are looking to move early and and snap up the Frenchman this winter before any rival teams make their approaches during the summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are “all in” on this deal.

This deal, as always, could come down to the finances. Rennes were initially reported to be looking for €65 million but now may be chasing as much as €70 million. Such a fee would make Jacquet the seventh most expensive player in Chelsea’s history.

Also under consideration are Como’s Jacobo Ramón, who is expected to see a buy-back clause triggered by Real Madrid in the summer, and Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi. The latter is in the final six months of his contract and, at 28 years old, would become the oldest player in Liam Rosenior’s squad.

