Chelsea Co-Owner ‘Open to Selling Share’ Amid U.S. Investigation

Chelsea co-owner Mark Walter is reported to have expressed an interest in selling his share in the club as he faces an investigation from the U.S. Attorney’s Office over potential financial misdealings.

Walter holds a 12.8% share in Chelsea after investing in BlueCo’s takeover of the club back in 2022 alongside Hansjörg Wiss, long-time business partner Todd Boehly and majority shareholders Clearlake Capital, fronted by Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano.

He recently sold NBA franchise the Los Angeles Lakers for $12.5 billion—the largest transaction in sports history—and, according to the Wall Street Journal, has expressed an interest in offloading his share in Chelsea as his businesses face scrutiny from U.S. officials.

Why Is Mark Walter Under Investigation?

Walter celebrated Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph in 2025. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and the Securities and Exchange Commission are reported to be looking into a potential fraud case worth a whopping $16 billion.

Loans to that value extended to companies linked to Walter or his conglomerate, TWG Global, allegedly ended up on the books of insurance companies owned by Walter. Such dealings must be classified as affiliated transactions to avoid conflicts of interest, but the suggestion is no such disclosures were made with these deals.

“Mark Walter and TWG have always acted in good faith, and those who have done business with Mark know him as honest and straightforward,” a TWG statement read. “Nothing about these transactions was any different.”

Confirming its full cooperation with authorities, the group added: “We are confident these matters will be resolved favorably.”

What Does This Mean for Chelsea?

Behdad Eghbali (left) and Todd Boehly (right) are the most public figures in BlueCo. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Walter is among the leading investors in Chelsea but holds the same 12.8% share as Wyss and Boehly, who has often been hailed as the frontman of the group despite not holding a majority share in BlueCo.

If Walter was to sell his share, any new investor would still hold the same minority share in Chelsea, although there is the possibility that any current shareholder could look to purchase Walter’s stake.

Even if Wyss or Boehly, who owns a share in the Los Angeles Dodgers alongside Walter, purchased his share, they would still only hold a 25.6% stake in Chelsea. Majority shareholders Clearlake Capital control a total of 61.54% of the shares in the club.

As such, Clearlake would still retain a controlling influence in Chelsea regardless of who purchased Walter’s share, meaning any potential transfer of his stake is unlikely to have any significant impact on the Blues.