Chelsea Find Controversial Solution to Liam Rosenior’s Transfer Demand—Report

Chelsea are set to recall centre back Mamadou Sarr from his loan with Strasbourg, with reports revealing they plan to send Aarón Anselmino to the French side as a replacement.

With negotiations over top target Jérémy Jacquet now centred around a summer deal, Chelsea began to explore a reunion with Sarr earlier this week and Fabrice Hawkins was first to confirm an agreement had been reached with everyone involved.

Sarr is due in London on Monday to finalise his return to Stamford Bridge, with Anselmino moving in the opposite direction on loan for the next six months.

Why Chelsea Want to Recall Mamadou Sarr

Sarr is heading back to Chelsea. | Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea made Sarr the first player to make the jump from Strasbourg during the summer when they announced a deal worth £12 million ($16.5 million). He travelled to the Club World Cup with the Blues before returning to Strasbourg on a season-long loan to continue developing under Liam Rosenior.

This season, he has played in numerous different positions across Strasbourg’s defence, including the fabled central centre back role in which Chelsea have struggled since Levi Colwill’s injury. Enzo Maresca wanted a new signing to replace the injured academy graduate but Blues officials wanted to protect a pathway for both Sarr and Anselmino in the future.

A U-turn earlier this month saw Chelsea recognise the need to sign a new central defender. Talks over Jacquet have proven complicated, however, and so the Blues have looked within for their solution. Anselmino was recalled from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month in a move which was evidently designed as a catalyst for Sarr’s eventual return.

Sarr, 20, offers the lowest risk out of any potential incoming. Rosenior knows him well, having led the Senegal international for 44 matches over 18 months, and is clearly confident that his skillset will translate to the Premier League.

Agreement to Fuel Further Unrest at Strasbourg

Strasbourg fans have protested against BlueCo. | ABDESSLAM MIRDASS/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

While Sarr’s impending return is an obvious boost for Chelsea, it will do nothing to improve the miserable relationship between Strasbourg fans and club owners BlueCo.

Supporters of the French side have already protested their perceived status as a feeder club to Chelsea—a stance which was not aided by the poaching of Rosenior midway through this season. Sarr, the club’s captain this year, now appears set to take the same controversial path.

BlueCo have done their best to appease Strasbourg by sending Anselmino to France in exchange. The Argentine, also 20, actually boasted the stronger reputation of the two players before the season began, but Sarr’s impressive performances under Rosenior have seen his stock grow drastically.

Losing their club captain—a reliable player who fit Strasbourg like a glove—will not go down well among a fanbase that already feels isolated and disregarded by Chelsea, but the harsh reality is that was somewhat inevitable.

BlueCo are looking to steer both sides to success but the Blues will always be the priority, as evidenced by the fact the group paid £65 million for a controlling stake in Strasbourg and £4.25 billion for Chelsea.

In an ideal world, both Sarr and Anselmino will hit the ground running in their new homes. BlueCo, ever the optimists, will be desperate for that dream to become a reality.

