‘Humiliating’—Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea Appointment Inspires Swift Fan Backlash
Liam Rosenior’s switch from Strasbourg to Chelsea has prompted a fierce backlash from one of the French club’s fan groups, who labelled the decision “humiliating.” The response from those in west London was not universally positive either.
Strasbourg’s increasingly beleaguered fanbase have been strongly opposed to BlueCo’s ownership of the Ligue 1 side since a majority takeover was launched in June 2023. The investment group which also runs Chelsea have unashamedly used Strasbourg as a feeder club, inspiring a churn of young talent with the sole focus of improving the Premier League team at the expense of their French counterparts.
This tension peaked in September when Chelsea officially announced the acquisition of Strasbourg captain Emmanuel Emegha ahead of his eventual arrival in 2026. Supporters produced a banner at the club’s next match which read: “Emegha, pawn of BlueCo. After changing shirt, give back your captain’s armband.”
Rosenior strongly defended his skipper in the aftermath of an incident which he labelled “unacceptable” but has now attracted the ire of those fans after making the same move.
“The transfer of Liam Rosenior marks another humiliating step in Racing’s subservience to Chelsea,” a statement from Strasbourg fan group Fédération Supporters RCS read. “For two and a half years, along with others, we have been trying to raise the alarm about this.
“The problem goes far beyond the mid-season sporting impact and the ambitions of a young coach. It is structural; the future of French club football is at stake.
“Every additional contortion by [club president] Marc Keller, every extra minute spent at the helm of the club, is an insult to the tremendous work accomplished before 2023. What was seen by many as an outrageous move last September increasingly looks like sound advice: he must leave. Now.
“The FSRCS will coordinate closely with the three other associations actively fighting against multiple ownership, as well as all people of goodwill, to define the next steps.”
‘Potter 2.0’—Chelsea Fans Reaction to Rosenior Appointment
The response from Chelsea fans to the news of Rosenior’s appointment has been defined by a sense of apprehension.
Several expressed the sentiment of giving Rosenior their support “until he gives me a reason not to,” which is hardly a rousing vote of confidence.
Rosenior holds the unusual distinction of enjoying a very prominent media presence from his days as a pundit and newspaper columnist in between coaching spells. Some of the opinions expressed by the former player—which included a strongly worded open letter to President Donald Trump—have drawn attention from fans.
However, the reaction hasn’t been universally positive.
Rosenior’s lack of experience at the elite level of English management has drawn particular concern. One odd nugget of fake news proliferating social media in the immediate aftermath of his appointment saw numerous accounts claim that the former Derby County and Hull City boss had never won three consecutive matches. Presumably the run of five straight wins with Strasbourg between March and April 2025 don’t count.
One particularly damning comparison likened Rosenior to Graham Potter, who was sacked by Chelsea seven months into a five-year contract.
“Rosenior seems like a perfectly nice bloke and an astute tactician. But he has no experience, as a player or as a coach, in a big club. The expectations are totally different. It reeks of Potter 2.0—nice but lacking the grit to last at a club like Chelsea,” one fan wrote to the BBC.
There is at least one difference between Rosenior and Potter: the former has been given a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.