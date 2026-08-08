Chelsea, England Star Backs UEFA Boycott As Pressure Mounts on Gianni Infantino

Chelsea and England Women right back Lucy Bronze publicly threw her support behind UEFA’s boycott of all FIFA international competitions, emphatically stating it’s “for the future of the game.”

European soccer’s governing body took a firm stance against FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who attempted to sell shares of future World Cups to private investors. The 56-year-old ditched his plan after mass backlash, but he is still under fire even after FIFA backed his reign in a head-turning statement.

The 55 member associations of UEFA proceeded to double down on their stance and reiterated their “lost confidence” in Infantino, a position sweeping the landscape of world soccer. Bronze is the latest to speak out in support of a boycott, even if it means she might miss out on next summer’s Women’s World Cup, poised to be her fourth with the senior team.

Lucy Bronze helped England retain their crown as champions of Europe. | Harriet Lander/The FA/Getty Images

“The message that we stand by … is ‘for the good of the game,’ Bronze told the New Zealand Herald ahead of Chelsea’s preseason friendly against Auckland FC.

“The players who play in those competitions, the European players, we stand by our beliefs and what the right thing is for our game. If that means boycotting competitions, then that has to happen.

“It’s for the future of the game and not just for me today and tomorrow; it’s for all the little girls or little boys who come after us to make sure that they’re in a good place, when the game is moving forward in decades to come, not just tomorrow.”

How UEFA’s Boycott Impacts Women’s Soccer

Next summer’s Women’s World Cup could be without defending champions Spain. | Jason Koerner/FIFA/Getty Images

UEFA was specific in its latest statement to FIFA: “UEFA’s associations were very clear about the conditions attached to their non participation in FIFA competitions. First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again.

“These conditions have not been met. In addition, UEFA made it abundantly clear in its statement on Saturday that it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino’s presidency. That position holds.”

FIFPRO, the global players’ union, also demanded “governance reforms” that “make it impossible for any individual, ever again, to drive unilateral decisions through the game.”

Until world soccer’s governing body delivers, upcoming FIFA international tournaments will seemingly unfold without European teams. First up is the Women’s U-20 World Cup, unfolding in Poland throughout September. Then, the 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifier playoffs begin in October.

Should the standoff between FIFA and UEFA extend to next summer, the Women’s World Cup could kick off without six of the top 10 teams in FIFA's rankings: defending world champions Spain, European champions England, Germany, France, Sweden and the Netherlands.