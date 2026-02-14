Chelsea Fail With Ambitious January Approach for Rival Midfielder—Report

Chelsea were knocked back by Tottenham Hotspur with a question about the availability of midfielder Lucas Bergvall, a report has revealed.

After an injury setback to Dário Essugo, Chelsea entered the market last month in search of reinforcements. Douglas Luiz was a known target before the Blues declined to make an offer and he returned to Aston Villa on loan.

According to The Athletic, after walking away from Luiz, Chelsea contacted Tottenham to ask about a possible deal for Bergvall, only to be told the 20-year-old was not available. The matter did not progress further.

Chelsea Show Real Ambition in Midfield Search

Lucas Bergvall is in Chelsea’s sights. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In Bergvall, Chelsea may have found the ideal target to satisfy the demands of both supporters and the sporting directors.

Chelsea’s transfer approach has revolved almost exclusively around finding young, emerging talents before their value skyrockets. It is smart from a business perspective but brings varying results on the pitch, and fans have grown tired of continued risks that have not paid off.

Bergvall sits in a perfect position in between the two camps. At 20 years old, he is clearly a long-term option capable of shining for the next decade, but he comes with the added bonus of having already proven himself at a high level.

The young Sweden international has already broken the 70-appearance barrier for Spurs, catching the eye across the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League and proving he already has what it takes to make an immediate impact at this level.

That assurance, however, comes at a cost. While Chelsea paid just £18.5 million ($25.2 million) for Essugo last summer, Bergvall would be significantly more expensive. He’s tied to Spurs until 2031 and would almost certainly command a fee close to nine figures.

Spurs’ domestic struggles, namely the absence of Champions League football next season, may force them into some difficult transfer decisions, but Bergvall is one of a handful of players over whom the club would stand firm.

Chelsea will be well aware of that, and so to approach Spurs over Bergvall suggests a potential shift in transfer strategy which may well be received favourably by supporters. A midfielder remains among the top priorities heading into the summer transfer window, at which point it will be interesting to see whether Bergvall remains in Chelsea’s thoughts.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE