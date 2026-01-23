Chelsea Linked With Shock Loan Move After New Injury Blow

Chelsea could attempt to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz on a shock loan deal, ending his current tenure at Premier League relegation battlers Nottingham Forest.

Luiz was shining in the Premier League just a few years ago with Aston Villa, emerging as a target for Arsenal before sealing a £42.4 million ($57.1 million) switch to Juventus in 2024 which has not gone to plan.

He returned to England on loan with Forest—the deal includes an obligation to buy if Luiz manages a certain number of appearances—but the 27-year-old has struggled for opportunities since Sean Dyche was hired as manager.

The Athletic first reported Chelsea’s interest in Luiz, with Fabrizio Romano adding that a formal approach has been made over a January switch.

It is noted that Chelsea are looking to negotiate an option to sign Luiz permanently in the summer, but are adamant they will not agree to an obligation for the Brazil international.

Talks are expected to continue into the final week of the transfer window, in which Chelsea are also trying to close an expensive deal for Rennes centre back Jérémy Jacquet.

Midfield Injuries Leave Chelsea Bare

Liam Rosenior has injuries to contend with. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Midfield is known to be an area of concern for Chelsea. While the pairing of Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández is the most expensive in the world, there are significant depth issues behind those two.

Andrey Santos is a squad regular but a lack of alternatives has seen right backs Reece James and Malo Gusto regularly deployed in midfield, while Roméo Lavia and Dário Essugo continue to battle lengthy injury issues.

Lavia has played just 30 times in two-and-a-half years and has completed just one full game since arriving from Southampton in 2023. The 22-year-old was struck down by a muscle injury in November but is finally back in training, although his return to competitive action is being delayed to avoid any further risks.

Essugo, meanwhile, needed surgery on a serious thigh injury in September which has left him still waiting for his Premier League debut. He was back on the bench in recent weeks but is understood to have suffered another setback. A timeline for his return has not been given.

With Chelsea still competing in four competitions, depth is likely to become increasingly important as the season progresses, and Luiz could add vital experience to help the club achieve their goals.

