Chelsea ‘Hijack’ Liverpool, Man Utd Moves for Emerging Defender

Chelsea are ready to outbid both Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign 17-year-old Sheffield Wednesday left back Yisa Alao, a report has revealed.

Alao has racked up five appearances for Wednesday so far this season, including starts in both the Championship and FA Cup, and a number of England’s elite sides have taken notice of his emergence.

Crucial to this story is Wednesday’s financial issues, which led them to administration in October 2025 and an 18-point deduction which has all but guaranteed their relegation to League One.

Liverpool and United had both been keen to snap up Alao in a deal worth around £400,000 ($537,000), but the Daily Mail claim Chelsea have arrived on the scene with the promise of a bid of £600,000.

Substantial bonuses have also been promised to Wednesday and local reports suggest a deal is close to completion.

Who Is Yisa Alao?

Yisa Alao made his breakthrough earlier this season. | IMAGO/Focus Images

Born in Doncaster, England, and developed through the Wednesday academy, Alao was perhaps fortunate to be playing lower down the pyramid as it allowed him to learn and grow away from the spotlight that is often shone on young talents in Premier League setups. Wednesday, however, have long expected big things from the teenager.

A senior debut in August 2025 was soon followed by surprise starts in big games for a Wednesday side fighting for their life in an otherwise miserable season marred by financial uncertainty.

What has stood out most with Alao is his composure on the ball. The 17-year-old does not appear to be aware of his age or the pressure that comes with a relegation battle at the bottom of England’s second tier, instead looking calm on both sides of the ball in senior football.

An excellent ball-carrier, Alao has earned comparisons to Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde for his ability to drive up the left wing and involve himself in Wednesday’s attacks, blessed with the physical tools to play both as a traditional left back or a wingback.

Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has already pledged to give Alao more minutes with a view to him being a squad regular next season, but whether the youngster will still be around at that point remains to be seen.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER