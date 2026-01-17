Chelsea ‘Hold Talks’ Over Top Defender Target, Two Other Options Considered

Chelsea are reportedly ready to submit a bid for Rennes centre back Jérémy Jacquet after moving the 20-year-old to the top of their three-man target list.

Having dismissed former manager Enzo Maresca’s public plea for a new defender during the summer—a subject which kick-started the tensions that led to his exit—Chelsea are now prepared to pursue a centre back in the January window for new boss Liam Rosenior.

Rather than a short-term fix, however, Chelsea are thought to be looking to bring forward a move for what multiple reports have described as an “elite” signing, with Jacquet emerging as the Blues’ top option.

Fabrizio Romano revealed Chelsea have spoken directly with Rennes about Jacquet, who the Blues hope to recruit in January before a number of Europe’s elite sides make their moves in the summer.

Adding to that, RMC Sport claim Chelsea officials have communicated a willingness to pay €50 million (£43.4 million, $58 million) for the talented 20-year-old, just short of Rennes’ asking price of €60 million.

Jacquet Leads Chelsea’s Three-Man Shortlist

Jérémy Jacquet has plenty of high-level admirers. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

When news of Chelsea’s interest in an immediate deal for Jacquet first broke, multiple reports referred to a list of three potential candidates which the Frenchman leads.

Details on the other players under consideration have been limited but the Daily Mail name Como’s Jacobó Ramon and Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi as alternative targets.

Ramon, 21, is enjoying an excellent season with Como after leaving Real Madrid last summer, but he would not be a simple target as Los Blancos have protected themselves with a number of clauses, including a sell-on clause and the ability to re-sign the youngster for just €8 million (£6.9 million, $9.3 million).

Senesi, meanwhile, does not fit the usual Blues approach as he is approaching his 29th birthday, but it appears as though he is viewed as a “market opportunity”—the buzzwords often thrown around in the transfer market.

With years of Premier League experience and a contract that expires at the end of the season, Senesi would be far cheaper than both Jacquet and Ramon but perhaps not the ideal target in the eyes of the ownership.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE