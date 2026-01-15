Chelsea Risk Further Fan Unrest With ‘Transfer U-Turn’

Chelsea are reportedly eager to sign a new centre back before the January transfer window ends, to boost manager Liam Rosenior’s options during what is a busy period for the Blues.

Rosenior’s predecessor Enzo Maresca bemoaned the lack of transfer activity at centre back last summer, urging the club to recruit a new defender following the devastating ACL injury suffered by Levi Colwill.

The Italian’s pleas were ignored as the addition of reinforcements was pushed back until the end of the 2025–26 campaign, but Chelsea are seemingly willing to amend their plans following the arrival of Rosenior.

That’s according to the Telegraph, reporting that Chelsea are “looking at accelerating a deal” for a central defender and are even prepared to add another body to their already bloated squad without offloading anybody else this winter.

The report states that the Blues have shown interest in Rennes defender Jérémy Jacquet and Como’s Jacobo Ramón, while they are also willing to add another midfielder and versatile attacker to their squad—even if bolstering in defence remains the priority.

Colwill’s injury has been exacerbated by fitness issues for Wesley Fofana and Benoît Badiashile, with Tosin Adarabioyo and even Josh Acheampong partnering the reliable Trevoh Chalobah in the backline this term.

‘The Right Player’—Rosenior Opens Up on Winter Signings

Speaking in his prematch press conference before Saturday’s west London derby with Brentford in the Premier League, Rosenior admitted new signings are possible this winter, but insisted Chelsea will be selective when considering any additions.

“I think if we do [sign someone], it needs to be the right player,” said Rosenior. “We need to be patient. I want to assess this group. It’s really, really important to me. I like to give the players I work with a chance to show good surprises.

“We still have time. We have conversations every day, myself and the board, about potential transfers, both out and in, but at the same time, I need to focus on the players in the building. If I feel it’s the right time or the right player, then we’ll make that decision.”

Protests Planned for Brentford Clash

Fan protests are expected at Stamford Bridge prior to the Brentford match, with supporters voicing their concerns over the approach from senior leaders. Chelsea’s transfer model is one of the main sources of frustration, the club almost exclusively signing young players with sell-on value.

The addition of another centre back, who is almost certain to be both young and expensive, could attract more ire from fans, especially if other defenders are not sold to make room for incomings.

“Clearly, there’s a section of the fans who are not very happy at the moment. Like I said, all I can focus on is my job. My job is focused on the pitch,” Rosenior stated when quizzed about potential demonstrations before the Brentford game.

“I understand fans. All fans, they pay money, they love their club, they want the best for the club. What’s best for the club is that we win games of football on the pitch. The more we do that, the less chances we have of demonstrations.

“Like I said in the beginning, I’m here to try and help this club win trophies in the short and long term. That’s what my focus is on, is winning the next game and making people go, ‘I’m happy.’”

