Chelsea Offer Huge Hint Over Xabi Alonso’s Tactics After $68 Million Transfer Hijack

Chelsea fans are eagerly awaiting preseason for a first glimpse at the tactical setup they can expect under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Alonso used a 3-4-2-1 to perfection with Bayer Leverkusen but tended to shift to a 4-2-3-1 during his ill-fated time with Real Madrid. Chelsea’s squad was built for the latter under former boss Enzo Maresca but it is not yet clear whether Alonso will revert to his three-back setup at Stamford Bridge.

Much could be learned from Chelsea’s transfer business this summer. Deals have already been agreed to sign Strasbourg striker Emmanuel Emegha and midfielder Valentín Barco—only Emegha’s move has been officially confirmed thus far—but the Blues are now on the cusp of adding another new face.

As first revealed by Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have successfully hijacked Inter’s move for Atalanta right back Marco Palestra, outbidding the Italian side both in terms of transfer fee and salary, while Alonso is even said to have made direct contact with the 21-year-old to help convince him to join.

The finishing touches are being put on a deal that is expected to cost Chelsea an initial €57 million ($64.9 million, £49.2 million), plus a further €3 million ($3.4 million, £2.6 million) in add-ons.

How Does Palestra Fit in at Chelsea?

Marco Palestra is heading to Chelsea. | Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Palestra enjoyed a breakout year in the 2025–26 Serie A season on loan with Cagliari, where his outstanding performances over 37 appearances saw him pick up the award for the division’s best defender.

The vast majority of Palestra’s minutes came as a right wing back, contributing one goal and four assists while still pulling his weight defensively. On first glance, it seems highly likely that the 21-year-old will be given a similar role at Chelsea, pointing to the return of a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Chelsea are already well-stocked at right back, where Reece James and Malo Gusto have shared duties in recent seasons, but a change in formation could alter the landscape drastically. There are questions about James’s physical capability to play in such a demanding role after years of injury struggles, while Gusto is already considering his future at Stamford Bridge.

There appears an open spot for Palestra as a right wing back, with James perhaps best suited to play as a wide center back.

Crucially, however, Palestra is just as comfortable on the right as he is on the left, where Chelsea have an obvious void following Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid.

“If I have a choice, I obviously prefer the right, but I’m equally comfortable on the left and have no problems,” Palestra reflected to DAZN earlier this summer. “Playing with both right and left foot is a matter of practice; the more I felt left-footed, the better I got.

“There are things where I think I can do better with my left foot, and then shoot with my right. But it’s something that comes naturally to me, going after a man with my left.”

Palestra has already made his Italy debut. | Francesco Scaccianoce/FIGC/Getty Images

Whether Palestra is seen as the direct replacement for Cucurella will only be made clear in the coming months, but regardless of which side of the pitch he occupies, it seems highly likely that he is heading to Chelsea as a wing back, rather than a traditional full back.

Of his 37 appearances for Cagliari, 33 came as a wing back—31 on the right and two on the left. He was deployed as a traditional right back just three times and saw a total of 79 minutes as a left back.

A shift to a 3-4-2-1 could have drastic ramifications for the rest of the squad. Another center back is likely to be needed if Chelsea can offload some of their fringe defenders, while Alonso’s midfield pairing is going to need work if Enzo Fernández gets the move to Real Madrid he desires.

Alonso is understood to have been given significant influence in Chelsea’s transfer business this summer. While the divisive recruitment team will still call the shots, the new manager clearly knows how to steer them in the right direction.

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