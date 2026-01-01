Chelsea ‘Identify Leading Candidate’ to Replace Enzo Maresca
Chelsea have identified Strasbourg’s Liam Rosenior as their preferred candidate to replace manager Enzo Maresca, a report has revealed.
Maresca left Chelsea on Thursday after a spectacular breakdown in his relationship with those above him left him believing he could not continue in the position, bringing a stunning end to a chaotic month of speculation.
Reports suggest Chelsea are not looking for a lengthy process to replace Maresca and instead plan to consider a small number of candidates over a short period in the hope of stabilising the ship as soon as possible.
At the top of the list, according to The Telegraph, is Rosenior of Strasbourg, the French side also owned by BlueCo.
Rosenior first caught the eye with Hull City and was picked up by Strasbourg in the summer of 2024, impressing in his first season and snubbing Premier League interest in favour of signing a contract extension.
Already comfortable with the club’s controversial model, Rosenior has plenty of admirers inside BlueCo and could make the immediate switch to Stamford Bridge, although whether a deal can be struck before Sunday’s meeting with Manchester City is unclear.
Maresca ‘Held Talks’ With Premier League Rivals
While Maresca butted heads with those above him over a number of issues, including player recruitment and tactical decisions, there were also reports that he was a target for Manchester City as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola, who could step down from his post at the end of the season.
According to The Athletic, Maresca held three rounds of talks with City this season. A clause in his contract left him obligated to inform Chelsea of contact with any other club.
Maresca first revealed contact with City in late October and informed the club twice over the days that followed, while he also indicated talks with the Etihad outfit midway through December, around the time his issues with the Chelsea setup were made public.
The timing of Maresca’s departure, three days before a trip to City, appears coincidental but will undoubtedly add a layer of intrigue to the already fascinating fixture.