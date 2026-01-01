SI

Chelsea ‘Identify Leading Candidate’ to Replace Enzo Maresca

The Italian is reported to have spoken with a Premier League rival before his dismissal.

Tom Gott

Enzo Maresca’s exit from Chelsea was confirmed on New Year’s Day.
Enzo Maresca’s exit from Chelsea was confirmed on New Year’s Day. / Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have identified Strasbourg’s Liam Rosenior as their preferred candidate to replace manager Enzo Maresca, a report has revealed.

Maresca left Chelsea on Thursday after a spectacular breakdown in his relationship with those above him left him believing he could not continue in the position, bringing a stunning end to a chaotic month of speculation.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

Reports suggest Chelsea are not looking for a lengthy process to replace Maresca and instead plan to consider a small number of candidates over a short period in the hope of stabilising the ship as soon as possible.

At the top of the list, according to The Telegraph, is Rosenior of Strasbourg, the French side also owned by BlueCo.

Liam Rosenior
Liam Rosenior is in Chelsea’s sights. / Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Rosenior first caught the eye with Hull City and was picked up by Strasbourg in the summer of 2024, impressing in his first season and snubbing Premier League interest in favour of signing a contract extension.

Already comfortable with the club’s controversial model, Rosenior has plenty of admirers inside BlueCo and could make the immediate switch to Stamford Bridge, although whether a deal can be struck before Sunday’s meeting with Manchester City is unclear.

Maresca ‘Held Talks’ With Premier League Rivals

Enzo Maresca (left) and Pep Guardiola.
Enzo Maresca (left) used to work with Pep Guardiola. / Shaun Brooks-CameraSport/Getty Images

While Maresca butted heads with those above him over a number of issues, including player recruitment and tactical decisions, there were also reports that he was a target for Manchester City as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola, who could step down from his post at the end of the season.

According to The Athletic, Maresca held three rounds of talks with City this season. A clause in his contract left him obligated to inform Chelsea of contact with any other club.

Maresca first revealed contact with City in late October and informed the club twice over the days that followed, while he also indicated talks with the Etihad outfit midway through December, around the time his issues with the Chelsea setup were made public.

The timing of Maresca’s departure, three days before a trip to City, appears coincidental but will undoubtedly add a layer of intrigue to the already fascinating fixture.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer