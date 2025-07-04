Chelsea ‘Learn Price Tag’ for Barcelona Star After Opening Offer
Barcelona are reportedly open to selling La Masia graduate Marc Casado this summer off the back of his breakout season, with Chelsea among the sides said to be chasing his signature.
After Marc Bernal suffered a long-term knee injury in August 2024, Casadó emerged as a regular in Hansi Flick’s midfield at the start of the 2024–25 season. The young Spaniard filled in alongside Pedri with Frenkie de Jong nursing an ankle issue, which kept him out until October.
Casadó’s excellent form for a Barça team that purred at the start of the season meant De Jong initially struggled to earn back his place, but Flick did eventually turn to the Dutchman, who featured heavily during the run-in after Casadó tore his LCL in March.
While he continues to recover from a significant knee injury, there has been reported interest in the 21-year-old this summer. Chelsea and Atlético Madrid were both recently named as suitors, with the Blues said to have submitted an offer valuing Casadó at €30 million (£25.9 million, $35.3 million).
According to SPORT, Barcelona want as much as €50 million (£43.1 million, $58.8 million) for Casadó. The Spaniard may be a midfielder the La Liga champions appreciate, but they also regard him as someone who could fetch them a good amount of money to help alleviate their financial woes.
Barcelona certainly aren’t shy of midfielders, with De Jong and Pedri entering 2025–26 as the undisputed first-choice pairing. Gavi is also capable in a deeper position but played higher up last season, while Bernal will soon recover from his long-term setback.
As for Chelsea, while Roméo Lavia continues to struggle with injuries, the Blues currently boast the likes of Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Andrey Santos, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Dário Essugo in their midfield depth chart.