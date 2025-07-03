Chelsea ‘Make Offer’ for Emerging Barcelona Star With €100 Million Release Clause
Links between Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó have been reignited by claims from Spain that the Blues have made an offer for the 21-year-old.
After making four appearance for a total of 35 minutes under former manager Xavi, Casadó quickly established himself as a key player for Hansi Flick. He racked up 36 appearances across all competitions, including 29 starts, and would likely have added to that number had it not been for an injury in March, which opened the door for Frenkie de Jong to reclaim his place in the lineup.
Casadó’s form has sparked links to Chelsea throughout the season, but now SPORT hint at something more serious as they claim the young midfielder has received “powerful offers” to leave Barcelona this summer.
Chelsea are named as prominent suitors from the Premier League, while Atlético Madrid have also asked about Casadó as they await a final decision from Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso.
It is stressed that Barcelona would ideally like to keep Casadó, who is incredibly highly rated by Flick, but the need to raise funds this summer could see them entertain significant offers for a player who is also eager to stay and fight for his place in Catalonia.
As it stands, Chelsea have not proposed the sort of fee needed to spark a conversation. The Blues are thought to value Casadó at €30 million (£25.9 million, $35.4 million) and face having to drastically raise their proposal if they want to get a deal done.
Casadó’s contract, which runs until the summer of 2028, contains a release clause of €100 million (£86.4 million, $117.9 million).
It is noted that Chelsea have reportedly already made an approach for another Barcelona midfielder, Fermín López, but quickly accepted they will not be able to sign the 22-year-old this summer.