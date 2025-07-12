Chelsea Legend Delivers Crushing Verdict on Premier League Title Hopes
Chelsea legend John Terry has thrown his support behind the young Blues’ project, but admitted he does not think Enzo Maresca’s side are capable of winning the Premier League next season.
With an incredibly young squad, Chelsea ended Maresca’s first season in fourth place but there are hopes that, after an impressive Club World Cup campaign this summer, the Blues will be able to push on and challenge higher up the table this season.
While Terry insisted he believes things are heading in the right direction, he urged caution among fans when it comes to Premier League title aspirations.
“We’ve got a really good young squad,” he told talkSPORT.
“I know the famous saying, you can’t win anything with young players; you need a bit of experience. I do think we just need a little bit of experience, whether that’s in goal or whether that’s an old centre-back just to guide the players a little bit on the pitch as well.
“In terms of talent and what the owners are doing, I love the idea of it. I’m not sure it goes and wins you a Premier League.
“I personally feel Manchester City and Liverpool are probably too strong at the moment, but we could come off the back of [the Club World Cup] and start the season really well.”
Earlier this year, Terry argued Chelsea were at least “a couple of years” away from being genuine title contenders.
“I think we’re a couple of years off, I really do,” he said in May. “I don’t want that to be headline stuff but I look at Man City, Liverpool—they’re stronger. Arsenal have been consistent.
“Now we invite press too often, other teams do it. Man City have a lot to answer for, they’re the best at it but other teams try to do it and they can’t. The fans are frustrated with that over time.
“We’ve managed to secure fourth, good experience from the boys. Making signings and attracting players is big next year.”