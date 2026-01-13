Chelsea Settle On At Least One ‘Permanent Transfer’ in January Window Plan

Chelsea are expected to secure a permanent exit for Tyrique George this month during a window which is set to be dominated by outgoings, rather than incomings, according to a new report.

The academy graduate was moments away from leaving his boyhood club last summer. A £22 million ($29.6 million) deal had been struck with Fulham only to collapse on Deadline Day. After four more months of chronic inactivity—George is yet to make a single Premier League start this season—it appears as though January will be his final month at the club.

Even following the appointment of Liam Rosenior, who did not include George in his matchday squad for Saturday’s 5–1 thumping of Charlton Athletic, Chelsea are “expected” to follow through on a “permanent transfer” for the 19-year-old, The Athletic report.

Quite where that move may take George is not yet clear. An unnamed glut of clubs in England and on the continent are thought to be interested. Serie A outfit Roma were linked with the England youth international over the summer but appear to have shifted their focus to Aston Villa’s Donyell Malen and Marseille starlet Robinho Vaz.

Tyrique George won was a regular in Chelsea’s Conference League title a season ago. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

George is hardly the only Chelsea fringe player eyeing up an exit.

The bomb squad duo of Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling have also been heavily linked with an end to their exiles. Sterling is thought to be keen on a permanent move of his own to Fulham in January, but a switch abroad has not yet been ruled out. Roma and AC Milan have been credited with interest in Disasi.

Chelsea Tipped to Recall Record-Breaking Wonderkid

Kendry Páez has struggled for minutes at Strasbourg. | Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Getty Images

The same Athletic report claims that Chelsea are “considering” recalling 18-year-old Ecuador international Kendry Páez. The record-toppling wonderkid agreed to join Chelsea two-and-a-half years ago yet is still feverishly anticipating his first senior appearance for the club.

Páez was signed as a 16-year-old when he was already a regular in Ecuador’s top flight and a senior international. The left-footed attacking midfielder was eventually allowed to move to Europe over the summer after turning 18, before he was promptly loaned to Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg.

Incidentally, Chelsea’s current head coach Rosenior was in charge of the French outfit for the first half of the season when Páez struggled to break into the team. The teenager was afforded just four starts from the club’s first 19 league games and his recall is expected to be followed by a swift loan to another team.

If Páez is loaned out to an English club, that would open up another international loan slot which could be filled perhaps by the likes of Sterling or Disasi.

