Chelsea Move One Step Closer to Xabi Alonso’s Dream Vision With $41.5 Million Agreement

Xabi Alonso’s plan to cut the number of center backs at Chelsea down to “four or five” has started with the sale of Trevoh Chalobah to Como for $41.5 million (£30 million).

The arrival of Maxence Lacroix took Chelsea up to 10 senior center backs but Alonso admitted last month he wanted to see that number halved at least, switching the focus to sales in the final weeks of the transfer window.

First out the door is academy graduate Chalobah, whose 18 years with the club has permanently come to a close as he heads to Serie A to join Como.

“After 18 years, it’s time to say goodbye to Chelsea,” Chalobah wrote on social media. “I arrived as a nine-year-old with a dream, and I leave as a man who’s lived that dream in ways I never imagined.

“This journey tested me, lifted me and strengthened me. To every teammate, coach, staff member and supporter, thank you for shaping me. I gave everything I had, and I’m proud of the person this club helped me become.

“To the young players: the path won’t always be smooth. But stay ready, stay positive and keep your faith. God’s timing is always right. Thank you all, truly, with love and gratitude.”

Which Center Backs Will Be Next to Leave Chelsea?

Trevoh Chalobah’s time at Chelsea is over. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

With Chalobah now gone, Chelsea have nine center backs on the books.

Lacroix is guaranteed to stay, having just joined for $70 million (£52 million), and Levi Colwill will be seen as untouchable and is expected to play a significant role this season after returning from an ACL injury.

Beyond that pair, however, is where things start to look more uncertain.

Wesley Fofana is likely to stay, thanks in part to his monstrous price tag, but reports have linked Tosin Adarabioyo with an exit as part of Chelsea’s squad-slimming measures. Having joined the Blues a free agent, any sale would represent pure profit.

French duo Axel Disasi and Benoît Badiashile are available for transfer. Disasi has interest in England, while Napoli are believed to be leading the race for Badiashile.

Youngsters Mamadou Sarr and Aarón Anselmino are also facing uncertain futures. The former was pulled out of Chelsea’s starting lineup against Johor Darul Ta’zim for unknown reasons, while the latter limped off with an injury that could impact his next move.

Finally, young Josh Acheampong is another with whom a decision needs to be made. Chelsea have incredibly high hopes for the 20-year-old but left fans frustrated last season as he played just 663 Premier League minutes.

Alonso has handed Acheampong plenty of minutes in preseason and the door appears to be open to a spot in his squad this year, although a loan move way well be the smartest option in the short term.

If Lacroix, Colwill and Fofana can be considered near-certainties, there are no more than two spots for other center backs left in Alonso’s ideal squad.