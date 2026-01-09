Chelsea’s Predicted Lineup for Liam Rosenior Debut, FA Cup Third Round Tie
All eyes will be firmly fixed on Liam Rosenior come Saturday evening.
The newly-appointed Chelsea manager will name his first starting lineup when he takes his new team to Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round—a very different occasion from what he’s used to at Strasbourg.
The games will come thick and fast for Rosenior in the opening weeks of his reign. A semifinal first leg against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup comes on Wednesday night, followed by a clash with in-form Brentford in his first Premier League match in charge. In fact, Rosenior will oversee seven matches during the remainder of January.
As a result, the 41-year-old will be eager to offer his regular first-teamers rest opportunities whenever possible, with Saturday’s London derby against Championship opposition a chance for him to take a look at some fringe players.
Here’s the much-changed Chelsea XI Rosenior could select on his debut in the dugout.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup for Liam Rosenior Debut vs. Charlton
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Robert Sánchez is expected to continue as Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper under Rosenior, but it might be Jörgensen who kicks the new era off between the sticks. He’s been the club’s cup stopper since arriving.
RB: Josh Acheampong—Rosenior is known for his tactical flexibility and could utilise the 3-4-2-1 formation long-term, but he’s likely to persist with Enzo Maresca’s 4-2-3-1 upon first arrival. Acheampong could be his right back of choice against Charlton.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Adarabioyo has seldom convinced in a Chelsea shirt and likely only started in Wednesday’s 2–1 defeat at his former club Fulham due to Wesley Fofana’s recent illness.
CB: Benoît Badiashile—Rosenior will have to wait some time before welcoming Levi Colwill back into the mix following his ACL injury, meaning Badiashile can stake his claim to be Trevoh Chalobah’s partner for the time being.
LB: Jorrel Hato—Rosenior has little choice but to start Hato at left back given Marc Cucurella is suspended following his costly red card at Craven Cottage. The Dutchman will want to make a greater impression on Rosenior than he did on Maresca.
DM: Andrey Santos—Santos knows his new manager very well indeed after spending last season on loan at Strasbourg. The Brazilian produced 11 goals and four assists for Rosenior during their spell together in France.
DM: Enzo Fernández—With Roméo Lavia and Dário Essugo injured and Moisés Caicedo potentially rested ahead of the Arsenal clash, Fernández, who played just 65 minutes against Fulham, could partner Santos.
AM: João Pedro—Question marks remain over Pedro’s best position and the Brazil international might be handed an opportunity in the No.10 role on Saturday—as opposed to leading the line.
RW: Estêvão—The Brazilian’s long-term future could well be in attacking midfield rather than at right wing, but he‘s set to begin out wide under Rosenior. The youngster has often sparkled in the cup competitions this season.
ST: Marc Guiu—Liam Delap, who worked under Rosenior at Hull, could well be the new manager’s starting No. 9, but Guiu might be handed an opportunity against Charlton. The only domestic goal he’s scored this season was actually in the Carabao Cup for Sunderland during his incredibly brief loan.
LW: Jamie Gittens—Gittens severely underwhelmed under Maresca and will be eager to show rapid improvements under Rosenior. There’s a sense that time is already running out for the summer recruit given Chelsea’s ruthless transfer strategy.